‘Sister Wives’ Friend Says Robyn Brown Is Leaving, Done Being Kody’s ‘Puppet’

There are always rumors running around that Kody Brown’s wives have plans to leave him. Now a family friend is speaking out and saying that Robyn Brown is ready to leave because she is tired of being Kody Brown’s “puppet.” Hollywood Life shared what friend Kendra Pollard had to share about why Robyn wants to leave and what is going on with the Brown family now. The rumors are flying that Kody is looking for a fifth wife.

Kendra shared the details about what is going on with Robyn Brown. She said, “[Robyn’s] always said that if he takes on new wives, she’ll leave. Robyn has told friends she is going to divorce Kody. She believes it is her only choice. She says he will be getting a rude awakening soon when he’s served with papers.” Robyn Brown is the only wife that is legally married to Kody. He has three other wives, but they are just his spiritual wives.

According to Kendra, Kody wanting to take on another wife isn’t the only thing that has Robyn Brown upset. She went on to explain that there are a few other issues going on. Kendra said, “[Kody’s] totally spiraling out of control. She can no longer trust him. He is becoming a hothead, he has no filter and it is freaking Robyn out. They [used to] fight and yell at each other. Now Robyn simply ignores him, which makes him even more infuriated. Kody has a nasty tongue on him. Robyn told me how Kody said to her, ‘you would not have any of this if it wasn’t for me’ Kody has to be the king of his castle. Robyn used to be Kody’s puppet. Now she’s saying no.”

So far, the Brown family isn’t speaking out about these rumors. Kendra speaks out to the press often about what is going on with the family. Only time will tell if Robyn is actually going to leave Kody and if what Kendra is saying really is true. This would make for some really big drama if Sister Wives was renewed for another season. Fans of the Brown family really want to know the details of their relationship.

"I love her" he says…..then kisses her on the cheek. pic.twitter.com/7Pfv6mWGAh — Robyn Brown (@LuvgvsUwngs) February 19, 2017

This isn’t the first time that rumors have flown that Robyn was going to leave Kody. The Hollywood Gossip shared back in December of 2016 that Robyn was done with Kody. At this time, it was revealed that Robyn would be going back to her family in Utah and then deciding what to do. It doesn’t sound like this ever really happened, though. At the time, the insider said that Robyn Brown’s kids were not being treated well, but she was going to stick it out through the holidays and the move after they were over. Robyn Brown has been sticking by Kody and on the show they always make it look like their marriage is just fine. If there are issues, then they aren’t sharing what it is and are making it look like they are still together.

Do you believe that Robyn Brown is actually going to leave Kody? Do you think that he will end up taking a fifth wife? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and hopefully, Sister Wives returns to TLC soon. As of right now, there is no confirmation of when or if the show will be back again. TLC doesn’t always announce either way and then you hear that a new season is coming out.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Live]