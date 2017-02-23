Kristen Stewart To Star In Movie Similar To ‘Twilight’

Kristen Stewart will soon be seen starring in a movie similar to Twilight. The actress is said to be in the final negotiations for a role in the upcoming romantic-action film titled Underwater.

The action and epic romance that Kristen Stewart’s fans enjoyed in the Twilight series will have its presence throughout the movie, although Stewart’s character will be nothing like that of Twilight movie’s Bella Swan. Instead, she will be playing the lead role of a hardened crew member named Norah.

Underwater is co-written and directed by William Eubank, whose last film The Signal was total sci-fi. According to the Hollywood Reporter, with the Underwater movie, the Personal Shoppers actress is said to be making a comeback to mainstream media.

Kristen Stewart’s character will be very different from all of her previous films. In the Underwater movie, her character Norah will fall in love with another crew member leading to a journey of romance and survival. However, due to her very jaded behavior, she will constantly face troubles.

Co-written by Brian Duffield with a revision from Adam Cozad, the movie will be about an underwater science crew that faces a disastrous earthquake and goes on a life-and-death survival mission. The movie is being described as “underwater Armageddon,” Gizmodo reported. The film will be a 20th Century Fox romantic adventure that will be produced by Chernin Entertainment.

In other news, Robert Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend is not only making her fans happy by returning to mainstream films, but she is also supporting Planned Parenthood. She is using her celebrity platform to raise awareness.

In recent efforts, Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell kissed for a feature of Our City of Angels magazine, which is donating towards Planned Parenthood through magazine sales. David Mushegain, who photographed Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell kissing, captioned the clicked picture in a recent Instagram post saying, “Its been a dream of mine to have a magazine that represents Los Angeles. So many cities around the world have their voice and I hope Our City of Angels will serve as a voice for ours. Thank you to all my friends for the love and support.”

The move by the photographer is much praised by followers and the issue of Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell intimately kissing will be available in stores by March 2017.

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell photographed by David Mushegain for Our City of Angels Magazine (March 2017) ✨ pic.twitter.com/mpne9x4zHY — Liz. (@Had2BKristen) February 22, 2017

However, this is not the first time Stewart has come forward to support Planned Parenthood. Kristen Stewart made her presence felt in Women’s March also and held the board up high that read, “I Stand With Planned Parenthood.” She also took a dig at the 45th president of the United States about his Twitter rant over her love life.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s love affair is still much talked about in the media. During their breakup in 2012, Donald Trump had a lot of advice for Pattinson. He wrote many tweets regarding Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s breakup and asked the Twilight actor to not take Stewart back.

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!”

During her interview with Variety recently, Kristen Stewart revealed Donald Trump’s obsession with her.

“He was mad at me a couple years ago! He was really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which was f***ing crazy, like what? I can’t even understand it.”

Donald Trump did not make any further comments on the matter, but the Cafe Society actress did not stop. She took on the opportunity to host Saturday Night Live and utilized her monologue to take a hit at the president again.

In her SNL monologue, she revealed that Donald Trump tweeted about her 11 times, and in all fairness, she thinks that he was actually obsessed about Robert, The Daily Beast reported.

“OK. So to be fair, I don’t think Donald Trump hated me. I think he’s in love with my boyfriend.”

Currently, Kristen Stewart is happily dating underwear model Maxwell. The Twilight actress will finally be seen in a mainstream movie, after her successful indie films like Cafe Society and Personal Shoppers.

Do you want to see Kristen Stewart back in the mainstream movies? Share your insights in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret]