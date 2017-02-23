Melania Trump To Host First Major White House Event On Oscar Night

Melania Trump’s first major role as first lady will happen the same night that the Oscar Awards air on television. This will be the first formal engagement that Mrs. Trump will be a central part of since her husband was sworn into office last month.

Daily Mail recapped a briefing that the White House press secretary gave on Wednesday that confirmed Melania Trump is instrumental in the planning of the Governors’ Ball in Washington. The ball is a part of the annual National Governors Association winter meeting.

Given President Trump’s penchant for reacting to celebrity backlash, one reporter asked whether he’d be watching the Oscars this Sunday night. Spicer shared that the president will be focused on the ball and that his wife is looking forward to the event since she’s worked hard to make it a success.

“Mrs. Trump looks forward to putting on a phenomenal event. And the first lady’s put a lot of time into this event that’s going to occur, welcoming our nation’s governors to the capital and I have a feeling that that’s where the president and the first lady are going to be focused on, on Sunday night.”

President Trump may not react immediately to what will be uttered by protesting celebrities at the Academy Awards, but he’ll be apprised of what was said on-stage. He called Meryl Streep an “overrated” actress after she skewered him during her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes in January. Without a doubt, much more is to come from Hollywood on Sunday night.

Melania Trump visits Japanese garden with Akie Abe https://t.co/Hz94Bx1368 pic.twitter.com/pN9uALuFq1 — WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) February 13, 2017

President Trump and the first lady will have their first formal engagement at the White House hosting governors from across the United States. While it’s not the first engagement that Melania Trump has been tasked in as the president’s wife, it’s her first major event.

Last week Melania went to the White House to help her husband host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, during a state visit. It was her first official hosting at the residence. The weekend before, she helped with hosting duties when Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, arrived in the U.S. and were invited to Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Melania took a solo tour with the prime minister’s wife at a Japanese garden in Delray Beach.

Thank you Mrs. Netanyahu for your friendship and dedication #PowerOfTheFirstLady pic.twitter.com/IiUjtTglOu — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 16, 2017

Her latest appearance was in Melbourne, Florida, last Saturday to open a rally for her husband. She was warmly welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd before delivering her speech and reciting the Lord’s Prayer.

A lot of speculation surrounding Melania Trump being comfortable in her role as first lady is still going strong. There was suspicion that she was forgoing the White House residence because she didn’t want to leave the posh and gilded Trump Tower. In addition to that, she’s hiring her White House staff at a snail’s pace compared to other first ladies. President Trump made it known that Melania is opting to stay in New York until their 10-year-old son, Barron, completes his school year. The mother and son are expected to relocate to Washington, D.C., later this summer.

Melania Trump is making motherhood her first priority, but intends to uphold the expectations of a first lady. She vowed during her husband’s campaign to fight cyber bullying, a cause many thought was awkward given the fact that her husband is recognized for his harsh tweets.

The world will be watching when Melania Trump hosts her first White House extravaganza.

