Detroit Pistons Trade Rumors: Andre Drummond, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Available

Detroit Pistons trade rumors have the team listening to offers for Andre Drummond and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. This is big news from the Pistons, as it had previously been thought that Drummond and Caldwell-Pope were being pulled back before the February 23 NBA trade deadline. Instead, the Pistons are listening to what other teams are willing to offer in a deal for either player, possibly improving the odds that that team could go into a full rebuilding mode to close out the 2016-17 NBA season.

A new report by ESPN confirms that these Detroit Pistons trade rumors are indeed accurate. NBA analyst Marc Stein shines additional light on the situation, stating that the Pistons are welcoming offers for three important players on the roster. Drummond, Caldwell-Pope, and Reggie Jackson might be expensive for another franchise to acquire, but the three veterans are all on the market now. Could the Pistons deal them for draft picks in a “fire sale” that would allow the team to completely rebuild from the bottom up?

A host of other NBA teams already expressed interest in acquiring Andre Drummond. The Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, and Toronto Raptors were involved in negotiations with the Pistons about acquiring the former All-Star center. In regard to the Blazers, the front office in Detroit even mentioned which player they wanted back, naming guard C.J. McCollum as a player they would like included in any deal. This caused the Blazers to back away from the trade discussions, basically stating McCollum was untouchable.

Pistons coach and team president Stan Van Gundy talked with reporters about how he felt that general manager Jeff Bower was handling the situation. He also spoke in depth about the trade deadline and what might have already taken place in trade negotiations.

“Jeff talks to virtually every team in the league all the time. As I’ve said before, every name on our roster has come up. That’s his job. That’s what we’re supposed to be doing. There hasn’t been a serious discussion about Andre, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been discussions about Andre. The concern, I guess, would be from Andre’s standpoint if nobody had any interest in him.”

That might be good news for fans to hear about these Detroit Pistons trade rumors because it suggests that Andre Drummond isn’t close to getting dealt. It is very easy to see why he has received such a high level of interest, though. In 56 games this season, Drummond is averaging 14.6 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. He ranks among the best centers in every category, plus he comes with a contract that would provide a lot of team control.

Drummond is under contract through the 2020-21 NBA season, with the final year being a player option. He has escalating salaries that will rank him among the best-paid centers in the game, but he is also putting up the numbers that make it look like a great contract. Drummond could be the cornerstone of the franchise for many years to come if the front office of the Pistons doesn’t like any of the trade offers getting made.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is also an intriguing name for opposing general managers. The 24-year-old guard is receiving a lot of interest from teams looking to add a wing player before the NBA trade deadline. In 52 games this season, he is averaging 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. His biggest weapon is a consistent three-point shot that could help other offenses spread out the floor. Caldwell-Pope is also in the final year of his deal before becoming a restricted free agent.

While the team has actively shopped veteran point guard Reggie Jackson, the same cannot be said for Andre Drummond and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. It would take a lot to pry either Drummond or Caldwell-Pope away from Stan Van Gundy and Jeff Bower. As for the Detroit Pistons trade rumors about Jackson, the team might jump on the first offer that leads to acquiring a first-round draft pick and not having to take back salaries from another franchise.

[Featured Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images]