Bindi Irwin Remembers The ‘Crocodile Hunter’ On His Birthday

When Steve Irwin passed away at 44 years old, he left behind an adoring and grief-stricken family, including 8-year-old Bindi Irwin. Now 18 years old, Bindi has grown into a personable young woman and, much like her father, who is best known for his Crocodile Hunter television series, she has grown to feel a great love for animals, both wild and domestic. As another year passes, Bindi marks what would have been her father’s 55th birthday with a tribute on Instagram that reminds us of the legacy that Steve left behind, both as The Crocodile Hunter and as a devoted animal caretaker at Australian Zoo.

Bindi Irwin Asks Her Fans And Followers To Remember The Crocodile Hunter On His Birthday

Always in our hearts. A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:44am PST

Steve Irwin is never far from Bindi’s thoughts and, as ABC News shares, the 18-year-old wildlife enthusiast makes a point of celebrating her late father’s birthday each year with posts meant to honor his achievements and his love for nature. Every year, Bindi chooses a new sampling of pictures that captures Steve’s warm heart and passion for wildlife, so her fans, followers, and friends can share in the joy of celebrating the late Irwin’s life.

This year, Bindi chose a photo in which Steve is seen smiling face to face with a cockatoo and captioned the picture with a simple “always in our hearts” message.

2016 marked a decade, since Steve Irwin had passed away, and, in marking that somber milestone, Bindi posted a picture of Steve holding her up in the palm of his hand.

“You’ll be my hero for my entire existence. I love you more than words can describe,” Bindi captioned that image.

Ms. Irwin doesn’t just honor her late father on his birthday, but often shares pictures of Steve throughout the year, cherishing his memory and sharing her own recollections with fans. At times, Bindi reveals how keenly she still feels the loss, as she asks her followers to do something special in honor of Steve’s memory.

“Celebrating Dad’s life and legacy with Steve Irwin Day this November 15th @australiazoo Encouraging everyone to wear a touch of khaki on this amazing day to remember all that Dad did for our world, inspiring us all to love wildlife and wild places. Thank you,” Bindi captioned a November Instagram post.

Tears in my eyes. So proud of @robertirwinphotography ❤️ You are more and more like Dad every day. I'm forever thankful to be your sister. A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

Bindi had an opportunity to see her brother Robert Irwin in action, when he debuted on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon recently, but the segment turned out to be more emotional than Bindi might have predicted, reports Daily Mail. Dressed in his Australian Zoo uniform and sharing his enthusiasm for wildlife with Fallon and audiences, Robert couldn’t help but to remind everyone of the late Crocodile Hunter star.

The resemblance couldn’t have been more obvious than in the split image post Bindi uploaded to Instagram. In the top image, Robert and a very nervous Jimmy Fallon handle a full grown red tail python, while the bottom image shares Steve Irwin’s visit with Jay Leno during his visit to The Tonight Show. Steve and Jay are also seen handling a large snake, though Leno appears more at ease with the situation than Fallon.

“Tears in my eyes. So proud of @robertirwinphotography ❤️ You are more and more like Dad every day. I’m forever thankful to be your sister,” Bindi captioned the image.

While Robert was on stage, sharing his love for animals with Jimmy, the rest of the Irwin family was back stage in the green room, lending moral support for the youngest Irwin’s television appearance. Bindi was joined by long-time boyfriend Chandler Powell, who was also proud of Robert for his Tonight Show segment.

