‘Overwatch’ Efi Oladele: Here’s Why She Is Not The Next Playable Hero

Overwatch fans are excited to know more about the game’s next playable hero after it was mentioned that Efi Oladele could be the upcoming star. However, it was clarified that Efi will not be the new hero in the first-person shooter game.

A report from PVP Live, citing Polygon, headlined that Efi Oladele has been “confirmed” as Overwatch‘s new playable hero. However, both news outlets have already updated their stories and clarified that the 11-year-old child will not join the group of mature heroes in the game.

Blizzard has revealed that Efi will be part of the game’s story. The child is a genius in the field of robotics and intelligence. Overwatch‘s Efi hails from Numbani where she won a “genius grant” from Adawe Foundation, with which she hopes to build something to keep everyone safe. This information can be found on the official website of the game.

There was also an “interview” with Overwatch‘s Efi posted on the page, where she shared about her reaction upon receiving the prestigious grant.

“Amazing! I wasn’t expecting it at all, so it was a big surprise. At first, I thought it was a joke—like one of my friends playing a trick on me. It’s been a week now and it still doesn’t seem real, but I’m very happy about it. Much better than winning the science fair.”

Efi’s parents are taking her on a trip to celebrate her success and she admitted it would be the first time for her to fly. Giving the spotlight to this genius made everyone speculate that she will be the next playable hero in Overwatch. But after the confirmation from game director Jeff Kaplan that Efi will only be part of the new playable hero’s story, the speculation continues.

While many would agree that Efi’s skills can be put to good use, there is one important reason she won’t be joining the Overwatch playables – her age. Putting Efi, who is a child and a minor, on the battlefield with the possibilities of getting shot could be controversial for Blizzard, Eurogamer reported.

There was also a speculation that she might be older once the game’s update will be released. However, this was confirmed by lead writer Michael Chu that her Overwatch interview is already set in present day. That means there is no way for Efi to age right away just so she can join the playable roster.

Still, speculation is rife that Efi Oladele’s appearance in Overwatch holds a greater significance as she could be the creator of the new hero. As explained by Eurogamer, citing a theory found in a community forum dedicated to the game, the next hero will be female. This is contrary to rumors pointing to Doomfist as the next playable.

The female Overwatch hero is said to be an omnic quadruped called Anchora and is a tank, one who supports the team, hailing from Numbani.

This Overwatch theory makes sense since it is Efi’s dream to “build something that can keep us safe” and it also happens that Anchora is from Numbani, the same place where the child genius is from.

Then again, this theory remains a theory and nothing has been confirmed yet. What is certain, though, is that fans of Overwatch will definitely get to see Efi again in an animated short story. What she will do in the story remains unclear but more information should be revealed in the near future, as promised by Chu.

“We’re all excited to continue to explore the world of Overwatch and are hard at work creating new story content for the year, which should hopefully start to roll out in the very near future. Stay tuned!”

Are you excited to see Efi and the next playable hero in Overwatch? Do you think the theory on Anchora holds true? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Overwatch]