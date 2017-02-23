Ohio Caregiver Grinds On 100-Year-Old Dementia Patient In Disturbing Viral Video

Cell phone video of an Ohio caregiver engaging in the sexual abuse of a dementia patient has led to her swift arrest.

The New York Daily News relays that Brittany Fultz, a native of Erie County, was reportedly filmed making suggestive comments to a 100-year-old patient at The Commons of Providence house in Sandusky during a December 2016 shift with a fellow employee, before switching from verbal harassment to outright sexual assault.

Please be advised that the following video might be disturbing to some readers.

“She was heard on camera suggesting explicit ideas to the elderly man,” KFOR adds. “[before] touching his thigh, pulling her pants down and even straddling his leg, at one point.”

Fultz’s patient, a 100-year-old man who suffers from dementia, is captured on the video sitting in a chair as the Ohio caregiver begins making sexual comments and suggestions.

“I can show you new things, I can show you new things,” Fultz can be heard saying in the visual.

Later in the video, Fultz allegedly moons the camera and places her genitalia in the older man’s face.

“I won’t tell if you won’t,” the Ohio caregiver says in another part of the video.

“I’m a girl. You know what that means.”

Detective Anthony Bath of Sandusky Police remarked to a local city publication that the video displays clear signs of both elder and sexual abuse.

“[Fultz is] basically harassing [the victim],” Bath stated, as the Daily News notes.

“It’s disturbing, [the way] she is touching him. This was not something he wanted.”

WATCH: Ohio caregiver captured on video forcing lap dance on 100-year-old man with dementia https://t.co/EIfxv7Banj pic.twitter.com/9hgUf7UbdD — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 22, 2017

The detective additionally confirmed that the video was filmed back in December by the second employee who worked with Fultz that night, and that the other party was no longer employed by The Commons of Providence. After the visual was turned over to higher-ups at the nursing home facility, authorities were called in and Fultz was apprehended for gross sexual imposition. She was booked into the Erie County Jail early Friday, February 17, and released on bond later that day.

“[It’s] disturbing to see an elderly subject being treated that way,” Bath said of the video of the Ohio caregiver and her patient.

“And he has no way to defend himself,” he continued, “because he’s 100 years old and he’s diagnosed with dementia.”

The website for the Administration for Community Living notes that hundreds of thousands of elderly people are abused each year, but the incidents, unlike the one shown in the Ohio caregiver video, rarely become public knowledge.

“Abusers of older adults are both women and men,” the ACL explains, “and may be family members, friends, or ‘trusted others.'”

“In general, elder abuse is a term referring to any knowing, intentional, or negligent act by a caregiver or any other person that causes harm or a serious risk of harm to a vulnerable adult. Legislatures in all 50 states have passed some form of elder abuse prevention laws.”

Just recently, as reported by E! News, matriarch of the musical Jackson family, Katherine Jackson, 86, accused her own nephew, Trent Lamar Jackson, of elder abuse after she alleged he had stolen money from her and was continually emotionally abusive toward her.

Katherine Jackson claims nephew abuses her and keeps her from talking to her kids https://t.co/zdsPdscFl6 pic.twitter.com/yIzSkBGvwv — NewsOne (@newsone) February 13, 2017

“Trent has manipulated Mrs. Jackson so much,” court documents stated, “and preyed on her known kindness, that whenever the police arrive or efforts to press elder abuse charges have been undertaken, she ultimately recants or changes her mind.”

Although the matter differed from the Ohio caregiver video incident as it did not involve sex, Ms. Jackson still feared for her life and asked to be granted a temporary restraining order against Trent. The officiant ultimately adhered to Ms. Jackson’s request, and Trent was ordered to immediately move out of the guest home where he had been living in. As CNN notes, Trent has gone on to deny all of Ms. Jackson’s claims.

The trial of the now-former Ohio caregiver and the victim she assaulted on video is set to start soon, according to Detective Bath.

[Featured Image by Erie County Sheriff’s Office]