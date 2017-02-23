WWE News: AJ Styles Believes In A Flat Earth? Here’s What Really Went Down

WWE Superstars Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles had a little verbal skirmish in the recent episode of Talking Smack following this week’s episode of Smackdown Live. Apart from discussing the night’s rather disappointing finish to the battle royal for the number one contender spot, the two Superstars soon began to discuss things beyond wrestling. Eventually, Daniel Bryan revealed something very interesting about Styles – the latter was a Flat Earther.

CageSideSeats reported that the flat earth comment was sparked by arguments regarding Bryan’s decision-making abilities. Annoyed at Styles’ jabs, Bryan dropped the bombshell revelation. Even the show’s host, Renee Young, eventually decided to remind Styles about, well, how the Earth really is. While Styles was quick to assert that he was not a full-on Flat Earther, the WWE Superstar did admit that there are some things about the conspiracy theory that make sense. Here’s the full exchange between the two WWE Superstars.

“Hey AJ, do you want to talk about how you think the Earth is flat?” Bryan said.

“You want to talk about how your feet are flat?” Styles responded.

“They are flat. But, like, he legitimately thinks the Earth is flat,” Bryan alleged.

“I do not think the world is flat, I’m just saying there’s some stuff about it. That’s all,” Styles said.

“He’s a Flat Earther.”

“I am not a Flat Earther.”

“But he wants to say that I think slowly,” Bryan accused.

“Okay,” Styles said, brushing Bryan off.

“The Earth is a sphere,” Bryan asserted.

“Okay,” Styles said.

“Axis. It runs on an axis,” Renee Young, the show’s host, interjected.

“Okay. Good. I’m not a Flat Earther. I’m just saying there’s (sic) some things about it that make sense. I don’t think you can handle it. That’s pretty much it,” Styles said.

The Flat Earth movement is a legitimate conspiracy theory which states that NASA and world governments are in on a massive cover-up regarding the planet’s shape, atmosphere, and numerous other factors. According to the group, the Earth is indeed flat, and the images that have been taken by astronauts and satellites of the spherical Earth are nothing but doctored photos.

The conspiracy theory further states that Antarctica is but an ice wall surrounding a disk-shaped planet, which is guarded by NASA employees to prevent would-be explorers from reaching and falling off the edge, according to a Live Science report. Flat Earthers also believe that the Sun, Moon, and Stars are but spheres that move in circles around 3,000 miles above the Earth’s surface. Believers of the Flat Earth theory also believe that gravity is an illusion since the disk-shaped Earth is accelerating upward through dark energy.

While the Flat Earth theory definitely sounds a bit too farfetched for people to take seriously, members of the Flat Earth Society actually believe in all its theories and tenets. Despite the mountain of scientific evidence such as photographic proof that the Earth is spherical, believers of the Flat Earth theory are sold on the idea that the world is simply being fooled by the scientific community, space agencies, and world governments.

The Flat Earth movement has managed to win over a number of high-profile figures, such as Cleveland Point Guard Kyrie Irving, who mentioned the Flat Earth theory on a podcast and during the All-Star weekend. Unsurprisingly, the Point Guard’s remarks have managed to catch the attention of the athlete’s millions of fans, according to a Sports Illustrated report. During a practice for the Eastern Conference, Irving told reporters that his beliefs regarding the Flat Earth theory should not affect anyone else.

“The fact that it’s a social phenomenon, that Kyrie thinks the world is flat, is hilarious. Does it matter to you that I believe the world is flat? It really doesn’t matter. The fact that it’s a conversation, I’m glad it got people talking like this.”

Draymond Green from Golden State defended his fellow player’s opinions, even defending the Flat Earth theory’s allegations that photographic evidence of a round earth is doctored.

“It’s just his opinion. It’s hard to call someone’s opinions crazy. That’s what he thinks. Who’s to say that picture is telling the truth? I’m not saying I think it’s flat. I don’t know. But it could be.”

As for AJ Styles and his Flat Earth beliefs, maybe the WWE Superstar is right. With regards to his beliefs, maybe Daniel Bryan, or most of the world for that matter, could simply not handle it.

[Featured Image by WWE]