Michael Dominguez Photos: Did ‘My 600-LB Life’ Star Lose Weight After Surgery?

Michael Dominguez was at his worst on TLC’s My 600-LB Life, with the dangerously obese man risking his beautiful home at a chance to get a life-changing — and likely life-saving — weight loss surgery.

Fans who watch Wednesday’s dramatic episode of the TLC reality show are eager to see if there are any pictures of Michael Dominguez’s weight loss, whether the drastic measures taken on the show helped him move back from the edge.

They may have to wait just a little longer.

As viewers saw on this week’s episode of My 600-LB Life, Michael Dominguez was anguished over his decision to move into a tiny, dirty home on Houston, Texas, in search of weight loss surgery.

Meet the 632-lb. man who gained hundreds of pounds after his dad went to jail https://t.co/8g7yNhJyNQ #My600lbLife pic.twitter.com/TrmusxiBWM — People Magazine (@people) February 22, 2017

As Monsters and Critics noted, it was a tense moment for Michael and his family when they arrived at the new home.

“But Michael does not realize the home he rented is in such bad shape. It makes his wife Roni break down emotionally as she takes their two children, D.J. and Briana, back to their SUV vehicle immediately,” the report noted. “Michael’s wife Roni turns tail and practically runs from the house in Houston.”

Roni was particularly vocal about her distaste for the new home.

“This house is a piece of s***! It’s disgusting, it’s really frustrating,” she was heard saying in a preview of Wednesday’s My 600-LB Life episode. “We left our nice four-bedroom, two-bathroom house with a pool to come to this?”

Michael added that the home sounded to be cracking under his large weight, leading him to worry whether it would be safe enough to house him.

Like many people featured on the show, Michael Dominguez had a tragic story to his life. Michael’s father was sentenced to jail when Michael was 10 years old, leading the boy to turn to food as a way to cope.

Later, when Michael fell in love with his now-wife Roni, his weight continued to climb as she failed to help him find better food choices, Monsters and Critics noted.

The situation deteriorated to the point that Michael was no longer able to walk on his own, The Sun noted. His knees could not support his weight, leaving Michael resigned to use a mobility scooter to get around.

As TVRuckus noted, there could be other obstacles for Michael Dominguez in his weight loss journey. Because his wife is also overweight and shares his love of food, both will need to change their habits in order for Michael to be successful.

“In past seasons of the show, we’ve watched reformed eaters lose spouses. After the surgery and the change in life style, a husband or two ducked out because the dependency was gone. They had become caretakers who ruled the roost and had no idea how to relate to their wives once they were mobile again. In the case of Roni and Michael, it might just be a case of a wife not ready to change her own eating habits. Is that a deal breaker?”

Sneak Peek Michael's story on tonight's #My600lbLife Will marriage to 'food buddy' obese wife survive surgery? https://t.co/MW5MuEm9ug — TVRuckus (@TVRuckus) February 22, 2017

But during his appearance on My 600-LB Life, Michael Dominguez was determined to turn it around.

“I got my family into this mess so I have to fix it. I have to focus and see [weight-loss surgeon] Dr. Nowzaradan tomorrow, I have no idea what to expect or what he’s going to say. “Hopefully, it’s not any bad news because I just can’t handle anymore.”

So, are there any weight loss photos to show the progress Michael Dominguez has made since going on My 600-LB Life? Because TLC didn’t tip off anything before the show’s airing on Wednesday, fans will have to follow along the network’s Twitter page, which often has live updates.

