Trump Job Approval Rating Dips To 38 Percent, ‘Popularity Sinking Like A Rock’

Donald Trump’s support is hemorrhaging rapidly, based on the latest Quinnipiac University survey. A new poll conducted by the group shows that only 38 percent of voters give President Trump a positive job approval rating.

AL posted the results of a survey that reveals troubling news for the new Republican president. Donald Trump’s job approval rating shows a 17-point gap between Americans who said they approve of the commander-in-chief’s job performance and those who disapprove. Reportedly, the latest statistics show a troubling trend for Donald Trump; the differentiation is the worst since the president was sworn into office.

Two weeks ago, Donald Trump’s approval rating was slightly higher. Forty-two percent of voters showed favorable ratings while 51 percent expressed overall disapproval.

Tim Malloy is employed as the assistant director in charge of the Quinnipiac University Poll. He weighed in on the troubling statistics and said Trump’s job approval rating is “falling like a rock.” He calls the survey “terrible” for a sitting president in just the span of a month.

“President Donald Trump’s popularity is sinking like a rock. He gets slammed on honesty, empathy, level-headedness and the ability to unite. And two of his strong points, leadership and intelligence, are sinking to new lows. This is a terrible survey one month in.”

It’s worthy to point out that 59 percent of Republican women had unfavorable views about Donald Trump. The voters who approve and disapprove were largely split along party lines.

Trump’s job approval rating survey also found that many of the president’s personal qualities are also negative. The breakdown is as follows: 55-40 percent that he is not honest; 55-42 percent that he does not have good leadership skills; 53-44 percent that he does not care about average Americans; 63-33 percent that he is not level-headed; 64-32 percent that he is a strong person; 58-38 percent that he is intelligent; and 60-37 percent that he does not share their values.

Raw Story published a post on Wednesday that read, “Psychiatrist warns Trump is a ‘psychiatric Frankenstein monster‘ who is at war with ‘imagined enemies.'” The expert referred to is Dr. John Gartner, a noted therapist in New York and Maryland.

Dr. Gartner was a guest on MSNBC Tuesday night with host Lawrence O’Donnell. There, he opined on Donald Trump’s mental health and said the president has “clear signs of mental illness” and should not be in possession of the nuclear codes.

“If we could construct a psychiatric Frankenstein monster, we could not create a leader more dangerously mentally ill than Donald Trump. He is a paranoid, psychopathic, narcissist who is divorced from reality and lashes out impulsively at his imagined enemies. And this is someone, as you said, who is handling the nuclear codes.”

Although it is an ethical violation for members of the American Psychological Association (or APA) to “armchair diagnose” a person — based on the Goldwater rule — Gartner said that due to Trump’s statements, mental health professionals are obligated to say something.

Encuesta realizada por Quinnipiac University sugiere que Trump está peor que antes de las elecciones. Se aproximan #TiemposOscuros pic.twitter.com/ReBoz38bfo — VaLand (@VaLandMx) January 14, 2017

“I would argue to my colleagues that those who don’t speak out are being unethical,” Gartner said. “If we have some knowledge and understanding about the unique danger that Donald Trump presents through our psychiatric training and don’t say something about it, history is not going to judge us kindly.”

On the recent poll assessing Trump’s approval and job performance, the rating shows that 58 percent of participants believe the New York billionaire is dividing the nation. Moreover, only 33 percent believe Trump is “level-headed.”

The sampling data on Donald Trump’s job approval rating was compiled from Feb. 16-21, 2017. Respondents were polled — in Spanish and English formats — from a large swath of the country using mobile phones and landlines. Overall, 1,323 people participated in the study.

Of note: A Politico/Morning Consult poll taken on Feb. 19 reveals a different sentiment towards Donald Trump. His overall job approval rating of 49 percent in that study showed an upward trend.

