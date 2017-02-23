‘RHOBH’ Erika Girardi Opens Up About Her Marriage To Husband Thomas Girardi

Erika Girardi is opening up about her relationship with husband Thomas Girardi.

In a new interview, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and singer spoke of her marriage to the 77-year-old attorney. She also talked about her music career, which recently nabbed her an invite to the 2017 Grammy Awards, where she took part in some of the red carpet coverage.

According to Erika Girardi, 45, her musical alter-ego, Erika Jayne, was created in the mid 2000s, years into her marriage to Thomas Girardi, who was extremely supportive of her career.

“I lived Tom Girardi’s legal life with him first 10 years of our relationship,” Erika Girardi explained to People Magazine on February 21. “I went to every legal organization, every event — all of those groups he belonged to and those speeches he gave.”

While Erika Girardi spent the first several years of her marriage completely focused on Thomas Girardi and their relationship, she ultimately decided to start creating, and Thomas was there to offer his support as she began to navigate the world of music.

“He said, ‘I think that would be wonderful — go,'” Erika Girardi recalled. “I think that’s what makes marriage work — when you allow each other to be strong in their chosen profession; when you support each other and love each other.”

“They broke the mold when they made Tom for sure,” she added. “Tom is an incredibly special human being. He’s not only a great husband — he’s also a great father, a great friend, a great mentor, and a hell of a f***ing lawyer.”

In 2007, Erika Girardi released her first single, “Roller Coaster,” which eventually became her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart. From there, Erika Girardi released her debut album, Pretty Mess, which included 10 club singles, in 2009.

As Erika Girardi’s music career took off, she continued to maintain a happy home life with husband Thomas Girardi and her 24-year-old son, Tommy Zizzo, from her previous marriage.

“My ex husband and I are very close, and we have a great relationship,” Erika Girardi said. “Everybody’s very supportive — my mother, my ex husband, Tom, my son — we’re all very close.”

Erika Girardi’s adult son Tommy may be living with her and her husband in Los Angeles, but fans shouldn’t be expecting to see him on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In an interview earlier this month, Erika Girardi opened up about her decision to keep her son off-camera and revealed why she enjoys having him at home.

After revealing that her son is a police officer, Erika Girardi revealed that she loves having him live at home with her and Thomas Girardi because of the peace of mind it gives her. As she explained, it is nice to see his car in the driveway and hear him walk up the steps in their home.

“To me, I sleep a little better at night just knowing that I know where he is,” Erika Girardi admitted to The Daily Dish.

While Erika Girardi has chosen to keep her son off-camera, her fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have not. In addition to Kyle Richards’ four daughters often being seen on the show, Lisa Vanderpump’s son and daughter, Eileen Davidson’s sons, Lisa Rinna’s daughters, and Dorit Kemsley’s son and daughter have all been featured.

As for Erika Girardi’s marriage, she and Thomas Girardi have been seen on the reality series numerous times, and during one episode, Thomas was seen gifting his wife with an expensive piece of jewelry for her birthday before surprising her at her party with a special visitor, her mom.

To see more of Erika Girardi and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]