Danielle Stislicki Update: Report Offers New Details In Case Of Missing Woman

For weeks, there has been no new information available about the case of missing Farmington Hills, Michigan woman, Danielle Stislicki. On Tuesday, however, a new report offered further details about the investigation into her mysterious disappearance.

More than two and a half months have passed since Danielle vanished, but authorities indicate they are making progress on her case. However, they are waiting for lab results on the “mounting evidence” that they’ve obtained, according to Click on Detroit and a report by Local 4 Defenders reporter Karen Drew.

Danielle Stislicki Update: Police Crime Lab Processing Evidence In Disappearance https://t.co/8Q5po2r7s8 — The Enigma Casebook (@EnigmaCasebook) February 2, 2017

The report further notes that police have been focusing a great amount of attention on a home in Berkley where a man lives who formerly worked as a security guard in the same building as Danielle. The home was searched by police in December and a mattress was removed from the residence at that time.

According to the Click on Detroit report, the Defenders have learned that not only was the mattress taken from the home, but some floorboards were also removed by police for testing. The report indicates that sources have said that a car from the home’s garage was also confiscated by police.

#FindDani #DanielleStislicki – Hundreds of Women Learn Self-Defense At Fundraiser For Missing Farmington Hills Woman https://t.co/IUsTKcAhCV — Nikki (@nikkicoopahh) January 31, 2017

Neighbors told the Defenders that the security guard had not been seen in the area since the December search.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus said that authorities are putting things together piece by piece and “moving in the right direction of positive developments,” Click on Detroit reports.

Prior to this most recent report, Fox News had reported that DNA tests were being run on the mattress taken from the security guard’s home. Fox had also noted that three vehicles, including Danielle’s Jeep, were also being tested.

Danielle Stislicki's Dad Calls Vigil A ‘Homecoming Of Our Hearts’ as 100's Attend Emotional Event [Video] https://t.co/ZU2Y7o6KZS#finddani — Jim B. (@LakeMichJimbo) January 13, 2017

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2 after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. Danielle did not show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, which police announce is very suspicious.

Authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being five feet, five inches tall and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

At press, a GoFundMe campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $30,555, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife, is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $130,555.

A website has also been established, www.finddani.org, which is aimed at aiding in the search for the missing woman.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

