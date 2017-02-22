‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Plans For Future Pregnancy

Stassi Schroeder may be single, but that isn’t stopping her from planning for her future family.

In a new interview, the 28-year-old Vanderpump Rules star has confirmed plans to have her eggs frozen by the end of this year in hopes of one day having children.

“I do 100 percent see children in my future,” Stassi Schroeder explained to In Touch Weekly magazine on February 22. “I’m freez­ing my eggs this year be­cause I don’t want to feel pressured. I don’t know how I feel about marriage, though.”

Stassi Schroeder has been single since last summer, and while she has appeared to be open to the idea of finding someone new during recent episodes of Vanderpump Rules, she has since placed the concept on the back burner.

“When my ex and I broke up last summer, I was all about dating. But then I didn’t have the best experi­ences, and now I’m just exhausted,” she revealed.

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher broke up last summer after years of on-and-off dating and during an episode of her Podcast series, Straight Up With Stassi, in July, the Vanderpump Rules star opened up about her heartbreak.

“We’ve broken up and gotten back together so many times, it was like, ‘Goda****, we can’t do this pattern anymore, this routine of breaking up and getting back together every month,'” she cried, as revealed by a Radar Online report at the time.

Stassi Schroeder initially confirmed her split from Patrick Meagher on Twitter and said she did so because both she and Meagher, a radio host, deserved better. As fans will recall, Schroeder and Meagher spent months going back and forth with one another and months before they broke up, Schroeder moved out in hopes of rekindling the lost spark between them.

As for what ultimately led the couple to call it quits, Stassi Schroeder said their breakup wasn’t about her getting rid of Meagher, it was about breaking the toxic routine they had grown accustomed to.

“This is a whole different type of break-up,” Stassi Schroeder said, comparing it to her split from former boyfriend, Jax Taylor. “It’s like a whole different type of thing. I didn’t lose any feelings for him. None of that changed. It’s just, like, I can’t handle this. Like, you don’t fit into my life. You don’t try to fit into my life enough, and we keep fighting, and I can’t handle breaking up all the time.”

Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor were dating when fans first met them on Vanderpump Rules in 2013, but after Taylor had cheated on Schroeder numerous times, their relationship came to a very messy end. Then, as Taylor attempted to get back together with Schroeder, it was revealed that he had slept with Schroeder’s longtime friend, Kristen Doute.

Continuing about her split from Patrick Meagher, Stassi Schroeder confirmed that while she and her former boyfriend are known to break up and make up frequently, they were likely not getting back together after their latest split.

“Normally, when we’ve broken up, I don’t get that upset because I feel like it’s going to be OK, you know what I mean?” she concluded. “I don’t feel that way. I’m trying to be an independent, strong, 28-year-old woman who doesn’t want to settle for this weird pattern. And it’s not about settling for him. He’s a wonderful man. Nobody would be settling by being with him. It’s settling for the way that we are together.”

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5, which airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]