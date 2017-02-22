Aria Nina Hacked: Instagram Page Of ‘Cam Girl’ Hacked After Shay Carl Scandal

Aria Nina is seeing the darker side to viral fame, with the Instagram star and self-professed “cam girl” seeing her social media page hacked after coming forward with her inappropriate relations with married YouTube star Shay Carl.

Nina had a large social media following before the scandal but gained nationwide fame earlier this month when she published details of an online relationship with the Shaytards page founder, including some very graphic messages Shay Carl had sent to her. The scandal blew up almost immediately, forcing Shay Carl Butler and his family into hiding and drawing some very strong reactions from fans.

It has also made a target out of Aria Nina. This week, someone reportedly gained access to her Instagram account and deleted it.

Nina’s Instagram page appears to be a key part of her marketing strategy, using racy pictures to draw viewers to her “cam shows” where she reportedly charges money to viewers.

There are also accusations that Nina was using the scandal as a way to gain fame and attention. As the International Business Times noted, Nina has denied the charges.

“Aria was accused of making the secret romance public to gain fame and money. However, the cam girl denied the accusations,” the report noted. “She responded to Shay’s fans saying she did not receive any money from the vlogger during their alleged online romance. She also denied that Shay, who has not posted a video on YouTube since the scandal, was one of her paid clients.”

The Aria Nina scandal has led to a backlash against Shay Carl, who was seen as a family man whose YouTube channel focused on his adventures with his wife and five children. But the private messages shared by Nina showed a rude side to the YouTube icon.

“I really looked up to him so I was super excited that he was messaging me but at some points, I got so bored of it,” she said on the YouTube show Drama Alert (via International Business Times).

Aria added that Shay treated like “trash” after she brought up his youngest son.

“I said, ‘Oh, your son Daxton is so cute. Like, I want your baby. Can I have him? He’s adorable.’ He’s like, ‘You’re disgusting. Don’t ever talk about my family.’ He was just completely rude. I felt like all he did was express his sexual feelings to me and I was just some dump of sex emotions,” she added.

Much of the backlash against Shay Carl has come because of his devout Mormon faith. The Butler family often shows their work within the church, with vlogs showing them attending Sunday services and participating in church functions.

Shay Carl also announced that he had relapsed into alcohol addiction, something he had struggled with in the past but kept relatively quiet. The announcement did not mention the Aria Nina scandal, however.

Late last year, Shay Carl had announced to fans that he and his family would be taking a break from the spotlight, putting their vlog into an indefinite hiatus and allowing their children some time away from the spotlight.

The ramifications for Aria Nina weren’t as bad as they could have been. After her Instagram page was hacked and taken down amidst the Shay Carl cheating scandal, the page was restored within the next day.

