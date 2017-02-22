Chris Brown Party Tour Dates Announced, Joined by 50 Cent And Fabolous

Chris Brown has finally announced the official dates for his latest outing, simply titled “The Party Tour.”

Earlier this week, Brown announced to his fans via Twitter that he would be embarking on a U.S. tour beginning later this year. However, he left fans guessing as to when exactly it would start and which U.S. cities he would be stopping in. Now, the singer has officially announced the tour dates, and fans all over the U.S. are desperately awaiting his arrival in their city.

As Billboard reported earlier today, the tour kicks off March 31 in Baltimore, Maryland. Following this, he touches down in many cities on the East Coast, with dates in Newark (April 1), Boston (April 2), and Charlotte (April 4) soon after. Brown is making sure to hit every major area in the country, even smaller places like Lincoln, Nebraska (April 10), and Hampton, Virgina (April 20).

Brown tweeted a photo with all tour dates, which also includes stops in Cleveland, Detroit, St. Paul, Kansas City, New Orleans, Miami, Tampa, Jacksonville, Washington, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Columbus, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Sacramento, Phoenix, Anaheim, San Jose, San Diego, Las Vegas, and concluding with a show in Los Angeles on May 23.

Joining C. Breezy on his cross-country trip are iconic rappers 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, and Kap G in what is sure to be a classic hit-filled evening for all fans who attend.

Brown’s tour announcement comes directly after a series of public feuds in the past few months. Most notable is his public spat with fellow rapper Soulja Boy. Reportedly, the two stars were set to square off in a boxing match after a series of slurs and insults were aimed at each other over social media in recent weeks. After the verbal argument between the two, they were scheduled to be trained by boxing heavyweights Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield in a highly anticipated face-off, according to Billboard. On February 21, the match was canceled.

In response to the cancellation, Chris explained that the “middlemen… got in the way… because they wanted a piece of the pie.” Ultimately, Brown called the impending fight “immature,” putting an end to the hope that it could actually happen. Even after the cancellation, Soulja Boy continued to taunt the rapper in an Instagram post, advancing the feud even further.

However, Brown has more serious projects on his plate at the moment with his upcoming tour surely to please fans who have long awaited him to hit the road once again. His most recent tour was two years ago when he teamed up with Trey Songz and Tyga in “Between the Sheets,” which toured the U.S. from January to March of 2015.

Since then, the rapper has released another studio album, titled Royalty, (which was certified Gold by the RIAA), and with another one on the way to be titled Heartbreak on a Full Moon, scheduled to be released on February 27. This will be the singer’s eighth studio album.

Surely, Chris will be excited to update the set list for his upcoming tour with songs from his latest album, as well as go-to hits like “Run It,” “Kiss Kiss,” and “Yeah 3x,” all huge hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Pre-sale tickets for “The Party Tour” are now on sale, ranging from $39.95 to $149.95 for his Baltimore show, available on the rapper’s website. Are you eager to get tickets for “The Party Tour”? Which concert date will you be going to? Sound off in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]