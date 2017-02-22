Tarek El Moussa Confirms He Dated His Kids’ Former Nanny, Alyssa Logan

Tarek El Moussa enjoyed a short-lived romance with Alyssa Logan after splitting from wife Christina in May of last year.

This week, both Tarek El Moussa and his estranged wife participated in several interviews regarding their 2016 split and plans for divorce, and during one particular interview, the Flip or Flop star came clean about his rumored romance with his children’s former nanny.

“I did date her for a month,” Tarek El Moussa confirmed to Us Weekly magazine in their March 6 issue, according to a report by Hollywood Life on February 22. “I was going through a tough time, and she’s amazing.”

TMZ was first to report news of Tarek El Moussa’s relationship with Alyssa Logan in December of last year. At the time, the outlet revealed that the former couple had begun dating shortly after El Moussa hired Logan to care for his children, daughter Taylor Reese, 6, and son Brayden James, 18 months.

According to TMZ, Tarek El Moussa, 35, and Alyssa Logan, 23, struck up a romance in September, four months after he and Christina El Moussa parted ways. However, their relationship wasn’t as scandalous as it may seem. While Logan did work for Tarek El Moussa as a nanny to his kids, he gave her the boot after catching feels so that he wouldn’t be dating an employee.

“When Tarek began having feelings for Alyssa, he was warned NOT to date her while she was still an employee. So he essentially canned her, which cleared the way for a romantic relationship,” TMZ explained to readers at the end of last year.

During their relationship, Tarek El Moussa and Alyssa Logan were spotted at a Florida Georgia Line concert in October 2016, but later that month, they called it quits, and according to the television star, things between them were never serious.

“I never held hands with her around the kids,” he told Us Weekly.

Tarek El Moussa has been spotted out and about with other women in recent weeks, but currently, he is staying single as he focuses on his children and his career.

“Now I’m not dating anyone specifically. It will be a long time before I’m in a relationship,” he explained to the magazine.

As for Christina and the rumors regarding a potential reunion, Tarek El Moussa said there was no chance of a reconciliation. “I’ve totally moved on [from Christina]. I’m done worrying about the past,” the reality star explained.

Prior to their breakup, Tarek El Moussa was accused of spoiling Alyssa Logan with extravagant gifts, trips, and even a jeep. According to a Us Weekly magazine report weeks ago, Tarek El Moussa hired Logan to work as his kids’ nanny in an effort to get close to her. Then, after catching feelings, he reportedly began blowing money to impress her.

The magazine’s report went on to reveal that while Tarek El Moussa and Alyssa Logan ultimately split, he didn’t stay single for long and eventually moved on with one of her “aspiring model” friends. As for Christina, she was reportedly unconcerned with both of El Moussa’s reported romances.

In response to the report, Tarek El Moussa told Hollywood Life, “No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and ‘fake news’ that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our businesses. ”

