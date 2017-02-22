Major Disease Affecting 30 Million People Being Misdiagnosed, Could You Have It?

It seems that we’ve been lied to, not intentionally by any means, but it appears that there is a major disease going misdiagnosed that affects more people than diabetes and heart disease, and you could have it without realizing it. One of the most horrific things to go through is the idea that you could be dying from a terrible disease you cannot stop, but what if you were to be diagnosed earlier and live longer due to it?

Thyroid disease according to Livestrong.com has been missed a lot more than it should. Obviously people do not consider their thyroid when they see a doctor, and it’s clearly not the first thing that doctors take a check on. Certain specialists you might see such as a Endocrinologist or Gastrointestinologist may do a check on your thyroid as it goes with their specialty a lot. However, your average primary may never consider it. This makes sense as it is not a first check thing for them. They may do a small check under the neck, but this spot test does not always give them an indication of something being good or bad.

However, Livestrong claims that studies say that the disease that attacks the thyroid gland is often misdiagnosed or simply undetected. The study shows over thirty million Americans, just Americans, could be suffering through thyroid problems and not even notice it or realize it is the thyroid. Imagine what the stats could be from around the world regarding undetected thyroid issues. The thyroid has a vast affect on the human body and controls hormones, energy, and metabolism.

Just think about that, this small gland affects the human body so much that you literally could have an issue with it and not realize it. Every pill you’ve taken an every procedure you have done that found nothing could have all been avoided by simply checking out the thyroid for a thyroid disease.

Kelly Morrow, M.S., RD, is an associate professor at Bastyr University, she would explain that the impact of the gland on the human body, saying…

“at a recent nutrition conference, the thyroid was referred to as the metronome of life, and I really like that analogy.”

There are many Americans and people worldwide who suffer horrific hormone problems and even have thyroid issues run in their family, but do not even bother thinking about the thyroid gland for a disease of any kind. The thyroid has such an impact that it can affect your heart, which is an even bigger issue long-term. Many end up seeing a cardiologist and start on various types of medicine to help a problem that may not exist.

People with thyroid disease may very well be misdiagnosed with a heart disease as often times doctors do not check out the thyroid like they truthfully should. Also, due to the fact that the thyroid affects one’s metabolism, people often gain weight and even lose it. People who come down from high weights or gain a great deal in a faster fashion tend to have horrific levels.

This is why people who are bigger that lose weight fast, which is normal, also tend to have more fatigue and tired feeling. So sometimes that feeling of blah or simply just a feeling of not being right could all be linked to your thyroid. That is what is so tremendous for some however, as they know the moment their thyroid is back on balance, they can easily feel right yet again. Your overall body is affected by this small gland found in your neck, and making sure its good to go is a great thing.

Possibly the worst thing one can go through would be thyroid cancer when it comes to this area of the body. Of course some people may not even have symptoms of a problem but see a lump come up, sometimes small. This leads to people having to get things removed to help avoid problems with the cancer, but losing part of the thyroid could affect a person.

At the end of the day, the medical world should certainly consider active thyroid checks on their patients as it does seem that thyroid disease is certainly a bigger problem in the world. It could be diagnosed sooner and people could feel better faster if these checks are done on a regular basis, similar to the normal blood panel would be for any check-up one would do.

[Featured Image By EmpowHer.com]