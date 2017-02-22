Luke Bryan Reveals His Baby Niece Has Died In Heartbreaking Twitter Post

Luke Bryan took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that his 6-month-old baby niece, Sadie Brett, has died from cardiac disease.

Country singer Luke Bryan was devastated to inform fans on Twitter that his infant niece had passed away following a cardiac disease.

We thank all of you for your prayers. Love y'all. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) February 21, 2017

The 6-month-old child was the daughter of Bryan’s wife Caroline’s brother Bo Boyer and his wife, Ellen Wells Boyer. Sadie Brett died at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

Luke Bryan performed the National Anthem at the Superbowl earlier in February.

Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL's biggest stage #SB51. See y'all in Houston. pic.twitter.com/MIbk2gJbah — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 22, 2017

The country music star had previously been keeping his fans updated on his baby niece’s condition on his app, according to the Daily Mail.

In December of last year, Bryan revealed that the infant had a procedure done where they drained the blood from her heart and reintroduced it, which allowed it to grow stronger.

The baby girl seemed to be doing better last week after the medical procedure had thought to have been successful, but two days ago she got an infection and her liver declined two days ago.

First weekend back and it felt like we never left. Love y'all. #killthelightstour A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:26am PST

Luke Byran is unfortunately all too familiar with family tragedy, according to ABC News.

“My only siblings gone from the world in a flash, in two different, crazy, tragic manners.”

Bryan’s brother, Chris, died in a car crash 12 years ago when he was 26-years-old. In 2007, the country singer’s sister, Kelly, died unexpectedly when she was 39 and her cause of death was never confirmed.

OTHER RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

LUKE BRYAN TO SING NATIONAL ANTHEM AT SUPER BOWL 51

CRAIG CAMPBELL REVEALS LUKE BRYAN GAVE HIM THE BEST ADVICE HE EVER RECEIVED

LUKE BRYAN ALLEGEDLY ‘PUNCHES’ FAN IN THE FACE DURING CONCERT [VIDEO]

LUKE BRYAN STORMS OFF UPSET AFTER EPIC PRANK PULLED ON HIM

LUKE BRYAN SURPRISES FOUR-YEAR-OLD AUTISTIC BOY WHO FINDS COMFORT IN HIS MUSIC

In November of 2014, Kelly’s husband and Luke’s brother-in-law, Ben lee Cheshire, died at 46-years-old. The late couple’s child lives with Luke and his wife Caroline Bryan in Nashville.

It's almost game time. #SuperBowl A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

Byran said that he was “honored” to be raising his late sister’s son. The late couple’s older daughters also come to his home to visit often, according to ET Online.

“You don’t want to sound like you love having them so much that you’re glad it’s the situation. But we’re honored to be doing what we feel was the right thing.”

In 2013, Luke Byran told People Country that “losing my brother changed me tremendously and losing Kelly, even more.”

“I literally do not take one second for granted.”

Show's about to start #CMAawards50 A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Nov 2, 2016 at 4:46pm PDT

Fans have poured out their support for the country music singer upon hearing about his tragic family news.

Just a few days ago at his concert for the opening weekend of his 2017 “Kill the Lights Tour,” Luke Bryan melted his fans hearts when he brought a cute little boy onstage in West Virginia.

The little boy held up a sign that read, “Luke… Hunter is your No. 1 fan!!” and on the back of the sign it said, “Let’s Kick The Dust Up!”

Luke made his way to the boy as the fans cheer, took Hunter’s poster, and gave him a high five before pulling him up on stage.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Stringer/Getty Images]