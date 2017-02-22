Bill Maher Takes Credit For ‘Ending’ Milo Yiannopoulos, Internet Fires Back

Talk show host Bill Maher seems to believe he’s the one to thank when it comes to the current troubles of controversial figure Milo Yiannopoulos.

Following several days of professional losses for the now-former senior editor of Breitbart, including the reneging of a $250,000 book deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster and several speaking engagement cancellations, the Real Time with Bill Maher head relayed to the New York Times that his recent interview with Yiannopoulos was most likely the final nail in the British-born notable’s coffin.

“By the end of the weekend,” Maher stated, “[or better yet], by dinnertime Monday, he [was dropped] as a speaker at CPAC. Then he’s dropped by Breitbart, and his book deal falls through. As I say, sunlight is the best disinfectant. You’re welcome.”

While some credit can be given for the conversation that took place on Maher’s talk show, which aired last Friday, February 17, a majority of others would most likely say that unearthed comments from a 2016 Joe Rogan podcast appearance were the reason for his downfall.

During the chat, Milo waxed poetically on the matter of sex between adult men and minor boys, while also lauding a supposed incident between himself and a Catholic priest that occurred when Milo was a teenager himself.

“In the homosexual world, particularly,” Milo is noted as saying, as The Blaze shared, “some of those relationships between younger boys and older men, the sort of ‘coming of age’ relationship, those relationships in which those older men help those young boys discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable, sort of rock, where they can’t speak to their parents,” he allegedly stated.

Maher went on to say in his Times interview that from the start of talking to Milo on Real Time, which fielded angry responses from Bill’s followers and even caused one planned panelist, journalist Jeremy Scahill, to defiantly pull out of the episode before it taped, as Business Insider notes, the plan for him was always to end Yiannopoulos’ relevance through more professional means.

“I’m somebody who, many times, people have tried to make go away,” he continued.

“They were successful that one time, for six months in 23 years, because that’s how long it was between [my] two shows. It just rubs me the wrong way when somebody says, ‘I don’t like what this person is saying — he should go away.’ That’s not how life works.”

While Maher may now be seeing himself as a hero of sorts, an old clip from his former series, Politically Incorrect, might manage to remove the proverbial crown that currently lies on his head.

In the segment that began making the rounds on Twitter shortly after the Times interview went public, Bill is heard conversing on the matter of Mary Kay Letourneau, the former American school teacher who notoriously bedded and ultimately married her teenage lover, Vili Fualaau, in the 1990’s.

“Letourneau is in jail because she is in love,” he is heard saying to his guest panelists.

“That’s how I view it. Basically, they’re keeping [a] mother in jail because she won’t conform to what society feels [is] the perfect American family.”

After a beat of noticeable silence, Maher’s co-hosts, including activist Celeste Craig and Black Flag rocker Henry Rollins, strongly contest the reasons why his opinion is problematic.

“She raped this kid,” Craig interjects, which Maher shrugs off with a “come on!”

“How can a woman rape a man?”

In what is sure to be the first of many self-attempts at character defense, Yiannopolous appeared on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show on Wednesday to, in part, question why celebrities such as Star Trek alum and recurrent Stern guest George Takei weren’t called to task for

similar comments regarding sex with children (TMZ explains that unlike Milo, George spoke on a personal experience and didn’t condone the act forthright).

No word on we if have Yianappolous to thank for the reappearance of the Bill Maher segment.

