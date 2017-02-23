Watch Katy Perry’s ‘House’ Dancer Fall Offstage In Hilarious Moment At The Brits

Katy Perry’s performance of her new single “Chained to the Rhythm” at the Brit awards was more dramatic than expected after one backing dancer who was dressed in a “house” costume fell offstage. Some social media users have questioned whether the incident is a publicity stunt. More on that below.

Katy performed her new song at the annual British music event held at London’s 02 Center on Wednesday, where she shared the stage with Skip Marley.

During Perry’s elaborately staged spot, she danced among scores of dancers who were dressed as houses. That “look” mirrors some of the visuals in the recently released political music video for “Chained to the Rhythm.”

Katy Perry parodies Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May in her 'Chained To The Rhythm' performance at the #BRITs. pic.twitter.com/byZrMOELN4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 22, 2017

Toward the end of Katy’s rendition, when all the dancers were near the front of the stage with Perry and Skip, one of the dancers took a tumble.

SOMEONE PLEASE CHECK ON HIM pic.twitter.com/o4t50RV9Qx — alexis (@bottIedups) February 22, 2017

According to reports, the dancer wasn’t badly hurt in the accident.

Some observers took to Twitter questioning whether the stage fall was a publicity stunt to push “Chained to the Rhythm” up the charts.

One Twitter user mused, “The single isn’t blowing up and she’s a marketing lady I wouldn’t be surprised if this was intentional so it can go viral.”

The single isn't blowing up and she's a marketing lady I wouldn't be surprised if this was intentional so it can go viral https://t.co/XVKvseGHAE — Mo (@momoszn_) February 22, 2017

Another noted, “Why is something always happening in Katy’s performances? FIRST LEFT SHARK NOW HER DANCER FALLS OFF THE STAGE.”

why is something always happening in katy's performances? FIRST LEFT SHARK NOW HER DANCER FALLS OFF THE STAGE pic.twitter.com/Jf0lX3VEfF — ㅤ (@homeauxsexuaI) February 22, 2017

Whether or not the stage fall was a publicity stunt, the incident seems to have helped push “Chained to the Rhythm” to No. 1 on the UK’s iTunes singles chart.

Following their #BRITs performance, 'Chained To The Rhythm' by Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley has risen to #1 on UK iTunes! pic.twitter.com/UrW9qROYMi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 22, 2017

Katy Perry’s return to the spotlight comes after a few years off after her successful “Prismatic World Tour.” Now, she’s back with a bang.

After dropping “Chained to the Rhythm,” the 32-year-old singer performed her comeback single at the Grammys, 10 days before the Brits.

Showstopper Katy Perry performs new single Chained To The Rhythm at the BRITs https://t.co/4wyvb17biC pic.twitter.com/EuUjbGYeNQ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 23, 2017

Before appearing at this year’s Brit awards, Perry revealed her nerves in an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw on Monday.

“TV performances are my Achilles heel” she explained, “because obviously I see my peers who I admire sitting in the audience, and I’m like ‘I’ll never be Beyonce, I’m just less than Beyonce.'”

Katy added, “I’m me in my own way and I love being me, but shoot, Beyonce is so much better than everyone else, so it’s hard performing sometimes.”

She went on to admit that her first time at the Brits was a trying one.

“The first time I went to the Brits I had a [fever] of maybe 102, and I was so sick, and I walked the carpet and they were like ‘You can’t go home,’ as they knew I was gonna win, and I was like, ‘Why am I here, I’m literally dying,'” she recalled.

Perry continued, “I went to the girls’ bathroom and Natalie Imbruglia pulled up the curtain and was like, ‘Are you alright, babe?'”

Notwithstanding, the “house” dancer who fell offstage, Katy’s attendance of the 2017 Brits seems to have been a happier experience.

Katy Perry 'storms out' of awkward interview with George Shelley and Lilah Parsons on BRITs red carpet https://t.co/5lQykFUCj4 pic.twitter.com/NvvTqfrNlv — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 23, 2017

While some media outlets are claiming she stormed out of a red carpet interview at the event, video footage shows the songstress was joking throughout.

Katy Perry gets her groove on with arch rival Taylor Swift's BFF Ellie Goulding at Universal BRITs after party https://t.co/YatxF1Xvf7 pic.twitter.com/xWv6DiKGmc — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 23, 2017

And if Katy’s smiles in pictures with Ellie Goulding at a Brits afterparty are anything to go by, she also had a great time after the ceremony.

Check out the full video of Katy Perry’s Brits 2017 performance below.

[Featured Image by Karwai Tang/Getty Images]