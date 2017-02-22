Melania Trump Makes A Change To Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit

Melania Trump is making a change to her $150 million lawsuit against the Daily Mail after she was skewered for her alleged plans to profit from her brand as the first lady.

In the original lawsuit that Melania Trump filed, her lawyer argued that his client had a “unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to “launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories, each of which could have garnered multi-million dollar business relationships.” It continued that Mrs. Trump had “a multi-year term during which plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world” and was set to develop merchandise that consisted of apparel, shoes, cosmetics, hair care, skin care, jewelry, and fragrances.

Buzzfeed News reports that the defamation suit has been “quietly” altered with the profitable statements removed.

Melania Trump refiles Daily Mail lawsuit after removing all mentions of profiting from being First Lady https://t.co/iGdaLzN1kF pic.twitter.com/zmjxf99aJl — The Independent (@Independent) February 22, 2017

Melania Trump’s defamation suit drew loud criticism when her attorney argued that she stood to make a lot of money in her new status as the first lady of the United States. Her attorney, Charles Harder, told the Guardian that those particular statements were “misinterpreted.”

“The First Lady has no intention of using her position for profit and will not do so. It is not a possibility,” Harder said. “Any statements to the contrary are being misinterpreted.”

Melania Trump’s complaint was refiled last week in New York without the questionable wording about her losing an opportunity to profit during her husband’s presidency. The amended complaint emphasized more on the emotional distress suffered by Mrs. Trump.

“As a direct result of Mail Online’s actions, Plaintiff has suffered emotional distress and is entitled to compensatory and punitive damages in an amount to be proven at trial and not less than $150 million.”

Melania Trump recently won her lawsuit against Maryland blogger Webster Tarpley for making entirely false claims about her being an escort years ago. He had to pay an undisclosed amount to Mrs. Trump.

Melania Trump drops lawsuit mention of “once in a lifetime” opportunity to make millionshttps://t.co/PbLvDJ4R8W pic.twitter.com/B1HszZcvuk — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 22, 2017

The first lady’s lawyer represented Hulk Hogan in his lawsuit against Gawker last year after they published a sex tape he was in. The website had to pay Hogan $140 million. Other celebrities that Charles Harder has represented include Amber Heard and former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

Melania Trump is still living in New York at Trump Tower until her 10-year-old son, Barron, finishes the school year. Ever since the inauguration, she’s made public appearances when President Trump flies to Mar-a-Lago. Last weekend, she opened one of Trump’s rallies by giving a speech in Melbourne, Florida, before leading the crowd in the Lord’s Prayer. The weekend prior, Melania Trump was on-hand to help her husband host a state visit from Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe. The first lady went on her first solo engagement by taking Mrs. Abe to the Morikami Museum and Gardens in Delray Beach. It was immediately after that visit when news emerged that Melania Trump intends to maintain the vegetable garden on the White House’s South Lawn that former First Lady Michelle Obama cultivated.

Although the first lady is seen infrequently, she appears at her husband’s side when needed to host official visits for world leaders. When her husband was elected president, she revealed that her first priority is taking care of Barron.

More than likely, the public will get another glimpse of Melania Trump this weekend. It’s unknown if the president is flying to Mar-a-Lago again or if his wife will visit him at the White House.

[Featured Image by Chris Kleponis/Getty Images]