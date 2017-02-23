Song Joong-ki A Scorned Lover? Song Hye-kyo Says Marriage Is Scary

Right now, the Hallyu universe is focused on just one subject: The alleged relationship between South Korean stars Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo. These Hallyu A-listers played an enigmatic couple in the military romance Descendants of the Sun.

The couple displayed a chemistry so rare that the whole of K-drama world has begun suspecting that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are a real life couple.

To add fuel to the flame, both Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo were caught together several times. Last year, the duo was seen hanging out in New York, they were later spotted together wearing matching bands and attire.

At any event or public gathering, fans have witnessed the couple gushing and blushing. Even at the recent KBS drama awards, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo doled out an in-love couple vibe. The duo looked like a match made in heaven.

Despite several dating and marriage rumors after December 31 (post KBS Drama Awards), the actors have not issued a statement denying that the rumors are baseless.

Interestingly, Song Hye-kyo, in a recent interview with a fashion magazine, opened up about love, marriage, and relationships. The bold and beautiful actress, who is open to doing challenging roles, admitted that the thought of marriage is frightening.

Kyo will be heading back to Korea by KE908.. And will be arriving in ICN today 14:45KST (weibo) #SongSongCouple pic.twitter.com/N2vDRoHgym — Miss June (@HuneyJArsenal) February 22, 2017

The beautiful actress, who played Dr. Kang Mo-yeon in Descendants of the Sun, is a romantic at heart, but she believes in falling for the right person.

Song Hye-kyo said that she feels pressured to get married, as many people around her have already tied the knot and even have kids.

Her side is just ❤❤❤ plus the red nails, the phone, the bracelet, the watch and ofcourse the shoulder. #SongHyeKyo #SongSongCouple ✌???????????????? pic.twitter.com/dZVkggQYDx — yrrehc (@cherman16) February 22, 2017

A case in point is actress Kim Tae-hee, who got married to South Korean singer Rain in January. After this much-touted wedding, marriage rumors surrounding Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo also cropped up.

“It gets harder and harder though. There are a limited number of people you can meet and you become pickier at judging people. Also, you lose your fantasies about marriage when you hear from those married couples,” she said.

A level-minded person that she is, Song Hye-kyo said that once a couple breaks up and move on, there should be no regrets and no looking back.

Song Hye-kyo added that it is impossible for her to be friends with her ex, according to a report by Asia One.

“I do not understand how two people who were once a couple can remain good friends,” she said.

“Even if you love your boyfriend so much, when you break up he becomes no better than Mr. Kim next door. Mr. Kim next door at least comes by and help,” she said.

It’s pretty rare for the fans to hear Song Hye-kyo opening up about relationships and marriage. According to many on social media, the actress will definitely get married this year.

Speculations of the actress’ marriage to Song Joong-ki began when Laneige, a brand represented by Song Hye-kyo, accidentally leaked a vital information on its Facebook page.

On January 31, a shocking revelation came to light when cosmetic brand Laneige posted a message on its official Facebook page. On its Taiwan page, the company texted a congratulatory message to its brand ambassador Song Hye-kyo, wishing her a blessed married life with her “Oppa.”

However, one is not sure if the “Oppa” referred to in the post is Song Joong-ki. The message in Taiwanese roughly translates into, “Laneige’s goddess and spokesperson Song Hye Kyo and ‘Oppa’ have recently confirmed the wedding date. So happy I can only hope that one day cupid will look upon me too,” according to a report by the Inquisitr.

However, after a few minutes, this post was deleted and replaced by another post, which said, “Laneige’s goddess and spokesperson Song Hye Kyo has been very happy of late. I can only hope that one day cupid will look upon me too.”

Neither Laneige nor United Artists Agency, which represents Song Hye-kyo, has responded to the marriage rumors.

However, many are hoping that Song Hye-kyo gets married to Song Joong-ki.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]