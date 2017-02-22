Katy Perry’s ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ Beats Rihahna And Lady Gaga On Charts

Katy Perry’s “Chained To The Rhythm” is a huge hit, beating songs by such artists as Lady Gaga on Billboard‘s Hot 100 this week. The song debuts at No. 4. Billboard talks about Katy Perry’s latest chart feat.

“Perry scores her 14th Hot 100 top 10 and the third-highest-debuting of her 25 Hot 100 entries. She bowed higher only with ‘Part of Me’ (No. 1, 2012) and ‘California Gurls,’ featuring Snoop Dogg (No. 2, 2010). She earns her first top 10 in nearly three years; she was last in the top 10 in January-June 2014 with ‘Dark Horse’ (featuring Juicy J), which spent four weeks at No. 1 (marking her ninth leader).”

Perry beats fellow pop stars Lady Gaga and Rihanna on the charts this week. Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons” got a short Super Bowl boost to No. 4 last week, though many noticed that the song was reduced to 69 cents (most singles cost $1.29) to achieve this goal. Even though “Million Reasons” is still deeply discounted, it falls to No 18 this week.

Perry also beats Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain,” which is at No. 8. However, Rihanna certainly isn’t shedding tears as she achieves a landmark chart feat according to BBC News.

“It’s her 30th single to get into the top of the Billboard chart and means she sits only behind The Beatles and Madonna, who is eight ahead on 38. Jackson, who died in June 2009, had a total of 29 singles reach the top 10.”

As the article notes, Rihanna’s single “Pon De Replay” became her first top 10 hit in both the United States and the UK. Only The Beatles and Madonna have more top 10 hits.

Even though Rihanna has more top 10 hits than Katy Perry, Rihanna hasn’t sold nearly as many albums or concert tickets. Katy Perry’s biggest chart feat is achieving five No. 1 singles from one album (2011’s Teenage Dream). When Perry “only” scored two No. 1 singles from 2013’s Prism, “Roar” and “Dark Horse,” many used the word “flop.”

Even though Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm” made a high debut, it has only a small chance of hitting No. 1. However, the newly released socially conscious video may help the new single. Rolling Stone says the video is “seductive” and gives a general description.

“Katy Perry romps through a futuristic amusement park named Oblivia in the bright clip for her new single ‘Chained to the Rhythm.’ The escapist setting, where beaming parkgoers lose themselves in an endless series of rides, allows Perry to drive home the subtle warnings in her lyrics”

The article adds that in the video, Perry is ignorant of the dangers of unquestioned conformity. One really has to watch the video several times to understand all the subtle points it makes.

The Advocate describes the video as “waking up to the horror of Trump and the American dream.” The video is going to upset people on the right, but Perry probably doesn’t care as she was one of Hillary Clinton’s biggest supporters. As the Huffington Post notes, Perry has been channeling Hillary more and more with each outfit.

“The ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ songstress stepped out in a chic gray pantsuit on Monday in London, doing a slight twist on what Clinton herself would wear. Perry spiced up her look with a zebra-print mock turtleneck, gold jewelry and dark green heels,” writes Carly Ledbetter.

As the article notes, Perry has been dressing like Hillary almost every time she makes a public appearance. Perry was all set to sing at Hillary Clinton’s presidential victory party, though there ended up not being a victory.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]