Brad Pitt Did Not Win Back Custody Of His Kids [Debunked]

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have not settled their custody battle despite what a new report suggests.

On the latest cover of In Touch Weekly magazine, a headline proclaims, “Brad Wins Custody,” but according to a Gossip Cop report on February 22, there is absolutely no truth to the allegation of a “secret settlement” between Pitt and his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, nor does the 53-year-old actor have a “new life” with his kids.

Angelina Jolie’s “war with [Brad Pitt] is nastier than ever” after they “reached a secret settlement” that granted Pitt joint custody of their children, the magazine’s insider alleged. “Angelina has lost, and she’s humiliated.”

Brad Pitt’s soon-to-be ex-wife filed for divorce in September of last year. At the time, a source told TMZ that the actress’ decision was made out of concern for their family. According to the report, the now-estranged couple was feuding over their kids and his alleged struggles with substance abuse and anger.

The TMZ report went on to reveal that the 41-year-old actress was reportedly “extremely upset” with the way Brad Pitt was parenting their children and had become “fed up” with his alleged consumption of weed and possibly alcohol. In turn, she requested that she be granted full physical custody of their six kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, and asked a judge to restrict Brad Pitt to nothing more than visitation rights.

A short time after the former couple’s split, Brad Pitt was accused of child abuse. As fans may recall, Brad Pitt was allegedly involved in some sort of altercation with his oldest son, Maddox, on their private plane, but ultimately, the child abuse case against him was dropped by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services.

Due to the allegations against him, Brad Pitt agreed to a temporary custody arrangement last year, which majorly restricted his time with his kids — and required his visits with the children to be supervised. Now, however, after his child abuse case was closed, Brad Pitt has reportedly been able to see his children much more. That said, he has not gained joint custody of any of his kids.

In addition to In Touch Weekly’s incorrect report regarding Brad Pitt’s alleged custody win, their sister magazine, Life & Style, also shared an inaccurate story about the issue, which included a headline that read, “[Brad Pitt] Wins! Angelina Hands Over The Kids.”

“[Angelina Jolie] gave up her bid for sole custody when her legal team told her there were just no grounds for it. [Brad Pitt] has won and is getting shared custody,” the In Touch Weekly source continued.

Although Brad Pitt has been seeing his kids a bit more in recent weeks, there has been no custody settlement between him and Angelina Jolie, and the recent increase in his visitation with the children has not amounted to the actor “win[ning] custody.”

In response to the report, a source confirmed to Gossip Cop that Brad Pitt has not won custody at this time.

As Brad Pitt’s custody battle and divorce from Angelina Jolie continues to play out, the couple has dedicated themselves to maintaining a united front after months of battling publicly.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” read a joint statement shared by the couple weeks ago. “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]