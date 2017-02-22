Does Andi Dorfman Want Nick Viall Back? Inside Her Unexpected ‘Bachelor’ Visit

Andi Dorfman surprised former fling Nick Viall by appearing on the latest episode of The Bachelor. While Viall waited in his hotel room before a rose ceremony, Dorfman stunned everyone by showing up at his door. Does Dorfman want Viall back?

The Daily Mail reports that the episode ended before we learned Dorfman’s true intentions.

After she greeted Viall with “Hello, Nick,” host Chris Harrison teased the coming installment by telling fans, “The woman who broke Nick’s heart is back.”

Viall and Dorfman have quite the history together. Dorfman sent Viall home after giving Josh Murray her final rose on The Bachelorette. Her engagement with Murray didn’t last long, and it still isn’t known if she regrets ditching Viall.

Dorfman was then shown sitting with Viall in his room while he offered her a drink.

“This is very unexpected – what am I supposed to say?'” Viall asked her.

“You’re supposed to be honest,” Dorfman answered.

Josh Murray thinks his ex-fiancée Andi Dorfman and Nick Viall 'should have ended up together' https://t.co/bTlCzzZSKd pic.twitter.com/4XOlD9kR2r — People Magazine (@people) February 22, 2017

ET Online reports that the show didn’t reveal why Dorfman showed up or what she wants with Viall. He did, however, admit that her appearance threw him off.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen,” he admitted to the camera. “I have a lot to think about and I’m running out of time. I have fallen in love twice here, and I’ve had my heart broken twice.”

Viall’s time on The Bachelor marks his third appearance on ABC’s reality dating franchise. He was rejected by Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe on back-to-back seasons of The Bachelorette and failed to find love on Bachelor in Paradise. With only a few more episodes to go, Viall was clearly worried about falling short a fourth time.

According to Bustle, Andi Dorfman is only on the show to give Viall some much-needed advice. Following her time on The Bachelorette and failed engagement with Murray, Dorfman wrote a tell-all memoir about her romance with Murray and Viall. The revelations were not flattering for either man, so it’s not likely that Viall will jump at the chance of getting back with Dorfman.

Instead, it’s more plausible that Dorfman is there to give Viall some advice on weeding out his final four contestants. After all, she has plenty of experience narrowing down a field of suitors, and it looks like Viall could use all the help he can get.

In fact, This Is Insider is reporting that Reality Steve revealed additional spoilers about Dorfman’s surprise visit. Although the episode ended without giving any real answers, Reality Steve claims that everything was edited to get fans to tune in for next week’s episode.

When your ex be like … Ummm WTF are you doing here? @nickviall #lovehate #goals #TheBachelor A post shared by Andi Dorfman (@andi_dorfman) on Feb 21, 2017 at 6:38am PST

While it appeared as though Dorfman was there to possibly get Viall back, Reality Steve explained how that isn’t the case. The only real question remaining is whether or not Viall will take her advice given their shaky history together. In fact, Dorfman is getting ready to write another memoir about her life, titled Single State of Mind, so there’s no telling why she was really there.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Dorfman and Viall have appeared together post-Bachelorette. The two were guest stars on Jimmy Kimmel Live along with Bristowe at the beginning of the season. The three revealed how they are actually friends in real life despite their history together.

“We’ve run into each other,” Viall admitted. “We’re friends… we’re friendly.”

Sealed with a kiss! Which hometown do you want to see most on #TheBachelor ? A post shared by bachelorabc (@bachelorabc) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:40am PST

Viall is currently down to his final four contestants, including Venessa Grimaldi, Rachel Lindsay, Corinne Olympios, and Raven Gates. Apart from an awkward moment with Grimaldi’s parents, Viall made good impressions on all the women’s families, leaving fans guessing who will be his final two.

The Bachelor airs Monday nights on ABC.

