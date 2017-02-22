Kylie Jenner’s Dress: ‘Lingerie’ Look For Biz Meeting Enough To Close The Deal?

Kylie Jenner’s net worth may not be Kim Kardashian-high, but she is proving that age isn’t anything but a number. Kylie was seen sporting an eye-popping dress-slash-lingerie number recently in California. According to TMZ, the KUWTK star was leaving a business meeting — yeah, a business meeting.

TMZ’s headline on Wednesday read, “KYLIE JENNER BUSINESS ATTIRE And Business is So Good.” The gossip site showed the 19-year-old Kylie sporting an all-white form-fitting white dress that came well above her knees.

Kylie was reportedly departing a meeting in Beverly Hills in the low-cut mini. The dress with a corset overlay cinched in her midsection to display a Genie-like figure with buxom assets. The youngest Jenner daughter wore her dark locks loose and completed her sexy dress choice with a pair of matching strappy heels.

The news about Kylie Jenner’s dress for a reported business meeting comes on the heels of her wanting to go at it alone. Rumors began floating about recently that Kylie is quitting the KUWTK series and launching her own spinoff.

The E! Network has not released a formal statement confirming or denying the buzz, but sources close to Kylie say it’s only a matter of time and the teen will get her own show.

“Cameras will follow [Kylie Jenner] around to her glitzy photo shoots and glamorous nights out at LA clubs.”

Reportedly, Life & Style broke the unconfirmed reports that Kylie is quietly putting the finishing touches on her plans to helm her own series.

Of course, this is not the first time that rumors circulated about Kylie Jenner’s quest to get her own show. Months ago, several tabloids floated the possibility that Kylie and her boyfriend, Tyga, were planning to get their own television timeslot.

“Kylie Jenner is sexing up her image with social media with one main intention: she’s prepping for her own show and firmly believes this is the way to make it happen,” said another source, according to the magazine.

At the time, Kim Kardashian had gone dark on social media after the Paris robbery. Kylie, who is often compared to her older half-sister, was the likely successor in light of Kim K’s absence.

“Kylie Jenner insists it’s the logical move and only right, since she has the largest fan following of the family,” the insider added. “Right now it’s all about persuading her mom and the TV bosses, but it’s 99 percent a certainty to happen.”

Gossip Cop followed up on the claims by the tabloids and said Kylie’s TV claims were “100 percent wrong.” The rumor mill fact-checking site said Jenner responded by saying the rumors were “Faakkee.” Furthermore, on the same day of her response, KUWTK began production for the next season — which included Kylie.

The Hollywood Gossip wrote that Kylie’s time to go solo is long overdue. Kim rakes in bundles of cash as the face of the Kardashian-Jenner branded show. Inside sources say for Kylie to fully bloom, she has to expand her brand by starring in her own reality television spinoff. The other option is for Kim to take a backstage approach to the brand.

“As for Kylie, it’s been clear for over a year now that she’s doing everything possible to resemble Kim, to act like Kim and to basically be Kim.”

It’s unclear if the rumors about Kylie Jenner are manufactured or not, and one can’t glean much from a dress — other than how hot she looks in it. It wouldn’t be all that surprising if Kylie decided to take the leap. After all, it happens in music and even TV.

Kylie, like her famous sisters, knows how to rock a dress and pose for the perfect shot. Some say Kylie’s dress was inappropriate while others said the mini dress was spot on.

What are your thoughts about Kylie Jenner’s dress, err, rumored plans to go at it alone?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Marie Claire]