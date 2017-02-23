PlayStation Plus March 2017 Predictions: ‘SteamWorld Heist,’ ‘Abzu,’ & More

With just a few days left in February, PlayStation Plus subscribers are eagerly awaiting the official list of PlayStation Plus March 2017 free games. The upcoming roster of PS3, PS4, and PS Vita titles will be made available for free for a limited time and is one of the perks of a PlayStation Plus subscription.

This month, the list of PlayStation Plus free games includes LittleBigPlanet 3, Starwhal, Ninja Senki DX, Not a Hero, TorqueL, and Anna – Extended Edition.

For March, PlayStation fans are anticipating a lineup consisting of both AAA titles and indie games, ranging from exciting action shooters to trippy art games. These are some of the latest predictions for the PlayStation Plus free games list for March.

SteamWorld Heist

This turn-based strategy action shooter from Image & Form is the third installment in the popular SteamWorld series. Released for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in 2016, the side-scroller has received much critical praise. In the game, players control the pirate/smuggler Captain Piper Faraday as she puts together a crew of robots and embarks on a space adventure. The goal is to board and loot enemy spaceships while blasting enemies away.

PlayStation Universe suggests that SteamWorld Heist would be a good addition to the PlayStation Plus March 2017 free games list because of its generally positive reviews.

Alienation

Set in a future in which the Earth is being invaded by aliens, Alienation lets players defend themselves with a variety of upgradable weapons and skills. The isometric, top-down shooter and role-playing video game was released in April 2016 and has since earned mostly positive reviews.

Alienation is the second PS4 game from Housemarque. The video game developer’s first PS4 title, Resogun, was made available for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers at release. ThisGenGaming suggests that Alienation could follow in the footsteps of Resogun and be included in the PlayStation Plus free games list for March 2017.

Abzu

Abzu is a visually stunning adventure video game from Giant Squid Studios, which was founded by Matt Nava. Nava is the art director behind the critically and commercially successful indie video games Journey and Flower.

In Abzu, players explore a beautiful underwater world bursting with aquatic animals, coral reefs, caverns, and ruins. The game is more linear than open-world sandbox, but the entire thing was nonetheless built to be thoroughly explored.

Sources suggest that Abzu has a good chance of being included in the PlayStation Plus March 2017 free games lineup because Sony sometimes picks free indie games that they have already given away in previous promos. Abzu was in last year’s PSN Play roster, which makes it a good candidate for PS Plus this year.

Killzone: Shadow Fall

This PS4 launch title has long been rumored to become available via PlayStation Plus. Now that the first-person shooter video game is nearly 4-years-old, it may finally be time to add it to the list. In addition, sources suggest that including Shadow Fall in the PlayStation Plus free games list for March may pave the way for an announcement of an upcoming Killzone game.

Fat Princess Adventures

Both PSU and ThisGenGaming agree that this quirky action role-playing video game from Fun Bits Interactive is a likely addition to the PlayStation Plus free games lineup for March 2017. The irreverent and gory game action/adventure game lets players take down enemies, collect loot, and battle the Bitter Queen alongside friends. While Fat Princess Adventures has garnered mixed reviews, some see the game as a largely overlooked one that deserves a spot on the PS Plus roster.

The PlayStation Plus March 2017 free games list is expected to come out next week.

