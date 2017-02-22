‘Little People, Big World’ Star Audrey Roloff Expecting First Child

The exciting news is out from reality star Audrey Roloff. The star of Little People,Big World is expecting her first child with her husband Jeremy, and they couldn’t be more excited about the news. The TLC star just announced that she is expecting. Us Magazine shared the details that Audrey and Jeremy’s first baby is on the way. They have kept it a secret for a while, but they are now ready to share the exciting news with fans. This couple got married in September of 2014, and they are now expecting their first child. This means Jeremy and Zach have children around the same age, which is really exciting for them.

Audrey went to a gender reveal bash for Jeremy’s twin, Zach, and his wife, Tori. They found out they were having a boy, and when Audrey Roloff got home, she started to feel sick. She took a pregnancy test and found out they were expecting a baby of their own! Audrey shared, saying, “I was so surprised. It didn’t hit me until I heard the heartbeat at our first doctor’s appointment.” Audrey didn’t share yet if they were trying to get pregnant or not.

Matt and Amy Roloff are really excited about the news as well. Jeremy shared, saying, “My dad teared up and my mom screamed.” Audrey is in her second trimester already and is due to have her baby on August 1. She is craving sour candy, and they shared that they do want a big family. They think they want at least four children. Audrey teased, saying, “Zach wants his kid to boss ours around the same way Jeremy bossed Zach!” It should be hilarious to get to see their kids together and see them growing up. Things like new babies always help keep a reality show fresh and get it renewed for more seasons. The stars of Little People, Big World still have a lot of stories to tell.

Audrey Roloff also went to her Instagram page to share some of the big details about the baby on the way. In the post, Audrey talked about how she will keep fans updated on her pregnancy through her blog. Audrey Roloff has always been a very open person and never held back, so it should be interesting to hear what all she has to say about the baby and pregnancy. Everyone doesn’t always agree with what Audrey has to say, but she doesn’t let that keep her from voicing her opinion and being herself. Here is what she had to say.

“We’ve been keeping a secret… and now the secret is finally out! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! Expecting our first baby this September???????? We are brimming with uncontainable joy, excitement and praise to God the author and creator of life! Baby Roloff, we are praying everyday for your protection, health, and that you would love the Lord with all your heart (oh…and have curly hair)???????? See you in 6 months???? Follow our pregnancy journey on aujpoj.com #journeyofjerandauj #beating50percent???? @dawn_photo”

Are you excited to hear that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are expecting their first child? Do you think that they will have a big family? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts and don’t miss new episodes of Little People, Big World when it returns to TLC. The pregnancy will hopefully be a big part of the new season, along with Amy Roloff’s new boyfriend.

