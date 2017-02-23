Jamie Dornan ‘Easier’ With Dakota Johnson, Amelia Warner Supports ‘Fifty Shades’

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson were the silver screen couple of this past Valentine’s season. As Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Darker, they reunited to premiere the film this month, with the full support of his wife Amelia Warner. In fact, now more than ever, Jamie feels comfortable to act and be with Dakota Johnson, with whom he was criticized for having little onscreen chemistry.

While there still is Fifty Shades Freed set to be released next year, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson ended their collaboration for the franchise this past summer. To stay faithful to the film contract and to save some time, they decided to film the second and third movie of the series together. That meant that they had to spend over four months together in Canada and France, which was plenty of time for them to feel good in each other’s arms.

“We’ve been through a very unique situation that probably neither of us will ever go through again, that pushed us together and we had to rely on each other 100 per cent,” the Irish actor told Heat. “[W]orking on this and Fifty Shades Freed [the third instalment] was so much better in that sense because we had gotten to know each other so well, become best friends, know what to expect of the other, especially when you’re shooting scenes of very close intimacy”

This “intimacy” he mentions also related to sex scenes, of which there are an abundance in the books.

“It was easier to do the sex scenes with someone you know well,” he admitted. “There were glimpses of awkwardness in the first, but that was completely eradicated by the second. We both got to learn that each of us go for the joke when things get a little too intense, or bashful, it’s our natural reaction.”

Comparatively, the second movie was a good news to the studios as it earned significantly more. According to Forbes, the second installment of Fifty Shades managed to keep a stronger earning rate from first to second weekend, which was not the case for Fifty Shades of Grey.

However, in terms of reviews, Fifty Shades Darker did much poorly than the first one. It received 9 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, which is sadder when knowing that Fifty Shades of Grey received 25 percent. The critics were not kind to the actors or director, with whom they were heavily disappointed the first time.

Major media outlets sided with the fact that it was a cheesy movie that had no redeeming qualities.

“An expensively scented two-hour soapdown, interspersed with some light erotic frisking, all administered very much with the original author’s sticky-fingered touch.” Variety reported.

Other publications also followed suit, hinting that the actors were not quite right for the parts.

“It’s glossy and at times goofily funny, mostly thanks to Johnson’s subtle comic skills, but the novelty of this messy relationship is really beginning to wear off,” Empire reported.

But now that Jamie and Dakota’s commitments to Fifty Shades is over, they are looking to venture out into the much more artistic and creative world of indie movies. Since the last day on set, Jamie Dornan has released movies like Anthropoid, as well as reaffirming his commitment to Amelia Warner.

“Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner made a date night out of the British Independent Film Awards in London on Sunday night,” reports Daily Mail. “The duo – who tied the knot in 2013 and have two daughters together – looked loved up as they attended the star student event at Old Billingsgate near the Tower of London. Keeping things casual, 34-year-old Jamie ditched the tuxedo in favour of a relaxed chino and t-shirt combo.”

Dakota Johnson has deleted all but one pictures from her Instagram account, presumably to work on her art and career, not her social media presence. This year, she is set to release Suspiria, which also stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, and Tilda Swinton.

