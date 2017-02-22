Is Kendall Jenner Dating ASAP Rocky? Rumored Couple Spotted Together In Milan

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky have just been spotted together in Milan.

Following nearly a year of dating rumors, the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model turned up with the rapper at a hotel on the night of February 21.

As she prepares for the start of Milan Fashion Week 2017, Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were photographed arriving to the same hotel. In photos, which were shared by Hollywood Life on February 22, Kendall Jenner was seen looking super casual with loose locks and minimal makeup, paired with leather pants and an olive green hooded jacket.

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were first linked to one another in early 2016 after the alleged couple was seen supporting Kanye West at his Yeezy Season 3 fashion show during New York Fashion Week 2016.

Kendall Jenner continued to be linked to ASAP Rocky in the months that followed, but at the same time, Jenner was frequently seen with Jordan Clarkson, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. Understandably, her frequent outings with the men caused a lot of confusion — and speculation — into who she was actually dating. In turn, she reportedly grew annoyed.

“[Kendall Jenner] is pissed that everybody is constantly speculating about who she is in love with,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “As far as she’s concerned, she’s young, and doesn’t have to be tied down to just one man. If she can’t have fun now, then when can she? Kendall thinks everyone should just mind their own business when it comes to who she is dating, or not, and concentrate on more important issues in the world, like hunger and poverty.”

Kendall Jenner and Jordan Clarkson continued to spend time together in the summer months of last year, but by the end of the year, it was ASAP Rocky who seemed to have her attention. That said, she may be unwilling to settle down with either man. As a report revealed months ago, Kendall Jenner was said to be content playing the field when it came to the men in her life.

“[Kendall Jenner] is keeping her options open when it comes to dating,” a source explained to Hollywood Life last summer. “She’s really enjoying playing the field and not putting all of her eggs in one basket. She loves spending time with A$AP Rocky [real name Rakim Mayers], 27, because he’s super creative and a great listener. Jordan Clarkson, 24, on the other hand is hilarious and spontaneous. But ultimately, having fun is her number one priority at the moment.”

In addition to her ties to ASAP Rocky and Jordan Clarkson, Kendall Jenner was also linked to Harry Styles and Travis Scott in 2016.

Despite her many ties, Kendall Jenner was said to be busy with work and unconcerned with making her love life a priority. In fact, as the outlet explained, Kendall Jenner wasn’t allowing herself to get stressed out over the possibility of committing to just one person. Instead, she was allegedly focusing on her modeling career.

Kendall Jenner’s latest outing with ASAP Rocky comes just weeks after the alleged couple was spotted spending time together in Miami. As a People Magazine report revealed in December, Kendall Jenner and the rapper were seen at the 24/7 Ultraclub, E11EVEN Miami, for the Bootsy Bellows pop-up event. During the event, a source revealed, Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky reportedly spent the entire evening “side by side.” Jonny Manziel, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonathan Cheban were also at the event.

To see more of Kendall Jenner and her family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, when the new season premieres on the E! Network next month.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]