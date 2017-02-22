‘Futurama: Worlds Of Tomorrow’ Release Date Coming, Will New Season Follow?

Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow’s release date is coming to mobile devices, though very little is known of the actual game content. This may not be the good news everyone wanted to hear, but it’s the best we’re likely to hear.

Ever since Futurama was canceled after 10 seasons, fans and voice actors alike had difficulty believing it was over. Back in 2013, Billy West said that he didn’t believe the series was over. As the voice of the main character Philip J. Fry, as well as Dr. Zoidberg, Zap Brannigan, Kif, Professor Farnsworth, and countless others, he would likely be among the first to know.

It’s possible that if the mobile game sells well, fans might see a few more seasons on Netflix since the video streaming service is often where experimental TV shows and movies get launched. It would be a first time if it happens, as most shows stay with their original studio. Twentieth Century Fox still owns the rights to the entire series, even though Comedy Central took over hosting after the first cancellation at the end of Season 6. That season had been a set of movies with a running storyline released almost immediately on DVD.

The reason why a possible 11th season may be following Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow is that Fox Interactive and the original animators and crew are working with TinyCo to bring the original feel to the game. It seems unlikely that they would go through all of that effort and not give fans more seasons.

Coming Soon states that TinyCo is also the producer behind the Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff mobile game, meaning there will be a sense of authenticity to it all. Family Guy has experienced more cancellations than Futurama at this point, the first time because of its language and often cruel humor. The series had continued with a jab at the FCC for their censoring trend.

Matt Groening, the man behind Futurama and The Simpsons, has come out to say that the game definitely feels like the show,

“Except now you get to jab the characters in the face,” Groening remarked.

Producer David X. Cohen said that the original writers and crew behind Futurama have brought new stories to the game, only adding to the authenticity.

It’s unknown if the game will be a side-scrolling adventure like the NES’ Simpsons titles featuring Bart, but it’s unlikely that we’ll see something like the arcade game where the family fought off Mr. Burns to get Maggie back. It could also feature an on-rails flying mini-game where you pilot the Planet Express ship through asteroid fields and various space threats to deliver precious cargo to planets like Omicron Persei 8 and the one where Fry accidentally drank the Emperor.

Most mobile games tend to be simplistic, so fans probably shouldn’t expect anything like Grand Theft Auto or the mainstream Assassin’s Creed titles. At its most ambitious, the Futurama game could incorporate a parody of Pokemon GO, where you run into characters from the TV series as you wander the streets.

What do you think the gameplay will be like in Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow? Will we see another season of the show as a result if it sells well?

RELATED ARTICLES ON THE INQUISITR:

‘Futurama’: Billy West Doesn’t Think Series Is Ending

Fox TV Gives ‘Bikini Streamer’ Zoie Burgher Cease And Desist Over Dr. Zoidberg-Themed Gaming Videos Citing Illegal Use Of ‘Futurama’ Overlay

‘Futurama: Game Of Drones’ Brings Fresh New Humor in Gaming, App Out On February 25

‘Simpsons’/’Futurama’ Crossover A Distinct Possibility: Creator Matt Groening Considering It

‘The Simpsons’ Couch Gag With ‘Futurama’ Cast Is A Must-See [Video]

‘Futurama’ Bids Farewell To Fans, Twitter Gets Choked Up

[Featured Image by 20th Century Fox]