Katy Perry Is So Inspired By Hillary Clinton That She Named A Shoe After Her

Katy Perry’s hit song “Rise” has served as inspiration for many people around the world, who turn to the song when they’re feeling discouraged or defeated. “Rise” is Katy Perry’s best-selling standalone song, and was used by NBC Sports while covering the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Katy Perry named a shoe in her new collection after Hillary Clinton: https://t.co/oU8mVjP9cY pic.twitter.com/2I5uqmxVrI — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 17, 2017

The song has not only inspired athletes but also members of the LGTBQIA+ community who were affected by the shooting that took place at a gay nightclub in Orlando last year. Earlier, a survivor of the Orlando shooting appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ show and praised Katy Perry for motivating him to work through the emotional turbulence that had haunted him since the shootings.

“Rise” is not the only inspirational song that the singer has released, with “Roar” appearing in her 2013 album Prism also providing inspiration to people around the world. In fact, Katy Perry’s motivational songs have also inspired some of America’s most powerful politicians, with none other than former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton praising the “Rise” hitmaker for the song’s inspirational lyrics.

Clinton’s appreciation came when the former First Lady and more recent Presidential candidate appeared at UNICEF’s Snowflake Ball to present the Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award to Katy Perry. According to Rolling Stone magazine, Hillary Clinton took inspiration from Perry’s songs during her campaign and subsequent defeat.

“I cannot tell you how delighted I am to be here to help celebrate… a global megastar, a social media queen whose powerful voice and creative lyrics remind us when you get knocked down to get back up.”

While campaigning for the 2016 U.S. Presidential election, Hillary Clinton was endorsed by Katy Perry who actively participated in a number of fundraising campaigns for the Democratic candidate.

And now Katy Perry has even named a pair of shoes in her new collection after the former presidential candidate, according to Us Magazine.

In her first ever shoe collection, the “Roar” singer created 39 footwear designs and named each one after a woman that Katy Perry finds inspirational. Despite being named after Hillary Clinton, the “Hillary” shoe doesn’t resemble anything that the former First Lady typically wears on her feet. The pale pink shoe features a transparent blocked heel complete with gold star and moon accents. The “Hillary” is set to retail for $139.

Katy Perry steps into shoe designing, names styles for Hillary Clinton, Lena Dunham – Kansas City Star (blog) https://t.co/GhzkV63Amp pic.twitter.com/Np9MxgXGrs — Katy Perry News (@KatyPerryNewsUK) February 17, 2017

Katy Perry has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2013, with her primary focus being to motivate young people to get involved in the international agency’s work for the betterment of children and teenagers. More particularly, the “Roar” singer works towards the upliftment of underprivileged children who are affected by poverty, violence, and war.

As a UNICEF Ambassador, Katy Perry has joined the legion of famous personalities like Sir Roger Moore, Susan Sarandon, David Beckham, Leo Messi, and Harry Belafonte who are carrying on the good work that was initiated by Audrey Hepburn and Danny Kaye.

Katy Perry has taken the initiative to work proactively for economically downtrodden children living in the countries of Vietnam, Ethiopia, the Philippines, and Madagascar. In addition, the singer granted UNICEF permission to use “Roar” in a public service announcement on the International Day of the Girl Child.

Katy Perry prides herself on being result-driven while working for UNICEF, and she has never used her humanitarian work to promote her professional projects. In fact, the singer raised $1 million for her humanitarian work through her Prismatic World Tour. According to Time magazine, Clinton spoke about how Katy Perry’s humanitarian work has affected lives in a positive way.

“She is serious about understanding the complex problems we face and pulling people together to solve them. We need champions like Katy now more than ever, her passion, her energy and, yes, her voice, louder than a lion.”

Katy Perry Just Designed a Shoe and Named It After Hillary Clinton https://t.co/FTrMJPbdP9 pic.twitter.com/9Dv4YdncWA — Seventeen (@seventeen) February 16, 2017

Hillary Clinton’s arrival at the Snowflake Ball came as a surprise to everyone, as even Katy Perry herself did not expect to be presented with the award by the Presidential candidate that she had supported so fiercely. The young singer was so overwhelmed by Clinton’s kind words that she was moved to tears and, according to Rolling Stone magazine, an emotional Katy Perry thanked Clinton and returned her compliments by appreciating the work she did for the country.

“Hillary has lit that voice inside of me, and that light will never go out, it will continue to get brighter and brighter and brighter. Thank you Hillary. You motivate me and so many millions of people.”

Katy Perry also took the opportunity to praise her boyfriend Orlando Bloom at the Snowflake Ball, and remarked that he has a kind heart. Bloom has also been the recipient of the UNICEF humanitarian award for his work as a Goodwill Ambassador.

[Featured Image by Star Shooter/AP Images]