WWE rumors: Five Possible ‘WrestleMania 33’ Surprises That Will Shock Everyone

WWE rumors about the WrestleMania 33 are predicting a few unbelievable occurrences that will leave every WWE fan in some serious shock. The grandest event of the year could see some really big surprises.

WWE had delivered some shocking surprises in the past few WrestleMania events too. From Lesnar defeating Undertaker and returning veterans to Rollins’ victory, WWE has always pulled a few shockers at WrestleMania events.

WWE rumors suggest that WrestleMania 33 is going to be no different. Since the Royal Rumble 2017, WWE has made a lot of changes to the storylines, and as a result, new twists and turns are expected.

Brock Lesnar Beats Goldberg

The beast incarnate, Lesnar, has been defeated in a humiliating fashion not once but twice by Goldberg. First, at Survivor Series PPV, Goldberg defeated Brock in 86 seconds, then at Rumble 2017, he again eliminated Lesnar.

Latest WWE rumors suggest that at WWE WrestleMania 33, Lesnar will have the opportunity to avenge his defeats. It is highly unlikely that Goldberg will beat Lesnar for the third time. It is worth noting that Goldberg’s three-match deal will be completed with his next appearance at the WrestleMania 33.

There is a possibility that Lesnar will walk out with the Universal Title at the grand event and Lesnar’s next title reign will begin by defeating Goldberg. Will WWE finally build Lesnar’s beast incarnate character again?

No Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal Match

The fight between Big Show and Shaquille O’Neal at WWE WrestleMania 33 has been rumored and even promoted outside WWE television. However, the latest news suggests that the much-hyped fight may not take place at the upcoming event.

One reason for the cancellation could be that WWE intends to utilize the time to accommodate full-time performers such as Dean Ambrose or Baron Corbin. The second speculated reason is that WWE management thinks that the match would not be entertaining.

Fans were eagerly looking forward to this match, and after John Cena had taken part in promoting the upcoming match, such a move was completely unexpected. As reported by CageSide Seats, nothing has been confirmed yet, and it is possible that this WWE Rumors may not materialize.

Undertaker Will Defeat Reigns

A lot has been spoken about this match with several rumors suggesting that Reigns will beat Undertaker and turn into one of the biggest heels of recent times.

The only way this could happen is if the Undertaker is retiring after the WWE WrestleMania 33 which seems unlikely as he was present during the announcement of the next WrestleMania event.

WWE would not risk the victory of most hated wrestler of all time over the Undertaker. In a nutshell, Roman Reigns will not be the wrestler who hands The Deadman his second WrestleMania defeat. Reigns has had a good streak at WrestleMania, but that will be brought to a halt by the Phenom.

No Hulk Hogan

The return of Hulk Hogan to WWE seems inevitable, but it looks like it won’t be happening at WWE WrestleMania 33. Hogan is keen on one last match in the ring but seems the company is in no mood to budge.

Watch the third row. WWE security takes away their signs. One of which says, "Where's Hogan?" #RAW pic.twitter.com/zEpUKCKSaM — Per Sources Sports (@PerSources) February 21, 2017

Several WWE rumors suggested that Vince McMahon’s big surprise will be the return of Hulk Hogan. But, from what transpired on RAW a few days back, it is evident that a Hulk Hogan return might not happen, not yet.

Even if, Hogan returns to WWE anytime in the future, chances of him entering the ring look bleak. The management is hesitant to clear him for in-ring competition due to his age and his real-life controversies.

Luke Harper Wins The WWE Championship

A few weeks back, Harper having a shot at the WWE Championship was unthinkable. But, with Orton turning down WWE Championship match against Wyatt, Luke Harper has a real chance of at least contesting for the Championship.

Luke Harper has been one of the most entertaining in-ring competitors, and after what transpired at the SmackDown, Harper’s chances of emerging victorious seem to have increased.

Harper at WWE WrestleMania 33 competing for the WWE Championship is something that no one had expected. It appears his victory at the grandest event will leave fans speechless and truly shocked.

