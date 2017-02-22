Josh And Anna Duggar Swallow Jessa, Jinger And Family News With Divorce Rumor

It has been two years since Josh Duggar got his family’s TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting, cancelled with his scandal. But that doesn’t mean that he has stopped causing trouble for the Duggars. The latest news on his relationship status with his wife is that Anna Duggar is now rumored to be actively seeking a divorce from the father of four.

For the Duggars, it has been a string of scandal after scandal. It all started with Josh Duggar getting ousted after a hacker released information from Ashley Madison, a dating site that encouraged married people or people in committed relationships to seek out extramarital affairs. The scandal grew when it was released that he was addicted to child pornography and possibly molested his own sisters.

To do damage control, his parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wrote a post on Facebook, in which Josh asked for forgiveness to his fans.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret,” Josh wrote on the family Facebook site. “I hurt others, including my family and close friends. I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling.”

But the scandals did not stop. A few months after, the 28-year-old Duggar got sued by a DJ based in Los Angeles.

“Matthew McCarthy, the Los Angeles-based DJ and photographer whose photos Duggar used on his Ashley Madison profile, is seeking undisclosed damages,” reports People Magazine. “In the filing, McCarthy claims that Duggar’s wrongful, “extreme and outrageous” use of his image on Ashley Madison, Twitter and OkCupid profile has resulted in loss of work as well as harassment.”

With never ending drama, as his wife, Anna Duggar had to bear through some extremely difficult times, while providing for her four children. In fact, her youngest daughter Meredith was born just a few weeks after the major scandal came into light.

Meredith Grace is 1 month old today, we are so grateful for our 4th little blessing! pic.twitter.com/uCwvdGyaOW — Josh Duggar (@joshduggar) August 16, 2015

In the beginning, Anna tried to keep the family together, making regular Instagram posts that celebrated her growing family.

Happy Father's Day @joshduggar We love you so much! A post shared by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on Jun 21, 2015 at 2:31pm PDT

But it has been over a year since she posted anything on her account. Now, the divorce rumors are starting to gain ground.

“Anna hasn’t told Josh she wants a divorce, but a friend of hers put her in touch with a lawyer and Anna has spoken to the lawyer on the phone,” a source close to the Duggar family said, according to Perez Hilton. “She’s been putting off meeting them for some time because she was terrified of being spotted at their office, but she is now finally ready to make the move and will be visiting the attorney in the next week or so.

The last time that Josh and Anna Duggar were seen was during Jinger and Jeremy’s wedding in last November. Due to his bad track record, he did not make it into any of the shots for Jill & Jessa: Counting On, but he did celebrate the important day of his sister.

Later on that day, his relatives made a post on Instagram to show that he and his wife Anna still enjoys socializing with other couples.

“The former 19 Kids and Counting star had a busy weekend with his family and wife Anna Duggar, as they celebrated his younger sister Jinger Duggar’s marriage to Jeremy Vuolo,” reports Entertainment Tonight. “In addition to attending the wedding, Josh also made a rare public appearance with his wife, along with her sister, Priscilla, and her husband, David Waller.”

Thank you, Josh & Anna, for a wonderful weekend together topped off with a fun #doubledate this evening! You'll are doing great! #sistertime #familytime A post shared by DavidnCil Waller (@davidncil) on Nov 6, 2016 at 4:49pm PST

Much of his drama has swallowed up the good things that are happening in the family. For example, Jessa just gave birth to a beautiful and healthy second baby, Jinger is now settling in with her new husband in Texas, Jill is off to Central America again to continue for mission work and Joy-Anna is basking in her new courtship with Austin Forsyth.

