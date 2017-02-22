Playboy Hugh Hefner Allegedly Secretly Near Death: ‘He Won’t Live Much Longer’

Hugh Hefner is reportedly so close to death that his friends are convinced “he won’t live much longer.” Playboy is attempting to keep the Playboy icon’s rapidly declining health a secret.

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has not been seen in public for months. Inside sources claim that the 90-year-old icon is attempting to hide his declining health, according to Radar Online.

Playboy sources claim that Hefner is “a shell of his former self.”

“His body has given out and he can’t even walk anymore.”

Hugh Hefner has to be assisted “in and out of a wheelchair.”

“Most of his buddies are convinced he won’t live much longer.”

The Playboy founder has required anyone who visits the Playboy mansion to sign a confidentiality agreement to keep them from spilling secrets about his declining health and worsening physical condition.

“He looks like he is down to about 90 pounds and super sick. His people are really trying to keep this under wraps.”

Hefner’s representatives insist that he is “fine” and only suffering from some back pain.

Last year, British model Carla Howe, who lived in the Playboy mansion, revealed that the Playboy icon was too sick for his own wild parties at the mansion.

In August, Hefner tweeted a photo of himself wearing purple silk pajamas, supposedly taken during Playboy‘s annual “Midsummer Night’s Dream” party. However, sources say he never even attended the party.

“Hef is so frail, he goes everywhere with a group of nurses.”

The model added that Hefner watches old movies and goes to bed at 7 p.m.

The sexy, star-studded parties have been replaced with early dinners, board games, and a crew of caretakers surrounding Hefner at all times.

Carla also exposed the Playboy founder for selling the infamous mansion back in June of 2016 for $100 million.

“The mattresses on our bed were disgusting — old, worn, and stained.”

The Playboy founder settled on an agreement with the new owner that would allow him to live out his final days in the bedroom of his mansion.

The once glitzy, glamorous Playboy mansion was sold to investment guru Daren Metropoulos for half the asking price.

Hugh Hefner’s beloved brother Keith passed away one day before Hefner’s 90th birthday last year, which reportedly “ripped him apart.”

Hefner supposedly lives his life like a recluse these days, hardly ever leaving his bedroom.

