Bravo ‘Below Deck’ Is Back! Where Is Season 5? Which Cast Members Are Returning?

Bravo’s hit reality series Below Deck is back for another season. What vacation destination will the crew be cruising around? And which members of the cast will return?

Below Deck has filmed in many exotic locations like the British Virgin Islands, The Bahamas, and the Mediterranean Sea. This season, the crew will be working charters near the American Virgin Island of St. Marteen, according to Radar Online.

Standard day at the office #wwhl #belowdeck #luckycharming @bravowwhl A post shared by Kate Chastain (@kate_chastain) on Feb 21, 2017 at 6:37am PST

However, most of the Bravo cast has not returned for Season 5, which means there will be a lot of new hands on deck.

“Kate, Nico, and Captain Lee are the only crew filming now.”

And apparently, one of the replacements has already been “fired” by Bravo production.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CAPTAIN LEE! ????⚓️????⚓️???? @captain_lee_rosbach #belowdeck A post shared by Kate Chastain (@kate_chastain) on Nov 15, 2016 at 10:10am PST

The charter chef on Below Deck, Ben Robinson, revealed that he was going to be leaving the show earlier this month.

Let's make this year the best so far… Happy 2017… Cheers A post shared by Chef Ben Robinson (@benstogram) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:13pm PST

Robinson is still dating cast member Emily Warburton Adams. Adams had also said earlier this year that she was not sure if she would be returning.

Sources say that the Below Deck crew are halfway through filming Season 5 in St. Marteen.

New super short blog post (link in bio) just posted for those wondering about my fringe earrings and glasses seen on #belowdeck this season. Don't get too excited, it's basically just some pics and captions I'm a little busy preparing to evacuate from #HurricaneMatthew ????⛈???????????? A post shared by Kate Chastain (@kate_chastain) on Oct 5, 2016 at 10:50am PDT

Meanwhile, former Below Deck cast member from Season 4, Kyle Dixon was just arrested for robbing a bar in the United Kingdom.

An insider close to the Bravo star told Radar Online that he was arrested just after flying home from a recent trip to Los Angeles.

The Bravo reality star confirmed that he had been arrested at Gatwick Airport upon arrival.

“I was marched off the plane in handcuffs.” “Last year I was helping a friend at a bar, and I was arrested on suspicion of stealing £8000 from the pub.”

Kyle was reportedly released on bail pending a further investigation after he was questioned by the police.

Kyle Dixon was not asked back on Below Deck for Season 5 in St. Marteen.

The hit Bravo series has featured different kinds of people in the yachting industry, ranging from professionals to complete newbies.

Below Deck also films the wealthy, privileged people who charter the luxurious mega yachts that the cast works on.

Between the fighting, co-worker romances, and attempting to please the guests so that they all get the best tip possible — it is no surprise why this whirlwind reality series has made it to the fifth season.

[Featured Image by Bravo TV]