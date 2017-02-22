Amy Adams To Present Oscar After Her Two Eligible Films Led To ‘Oscars Snub’

Amy Adams has been announced in the latest round of Oscars presenters, according to the official Oscars website.

The Arrival actress, who seemed as surprised as her fans when she missed out on Oscars nomination for both of her arguably award-winning performances in Arrival and Nocturnal Animals, will still have the opportunity to appear on stage at this Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony as a presenter.

In other news, Amy Adams is tired of being the face of wage inequality in Hollywood, according to SBS. The 42-year-old American Hustle actress thinks people should be directing the money question at Hollywood heavyweights who hold those purse strings.

Amy Adams has been a poster girl for income inequality in the film industry for years. Ever since her role in American Hustle, which prompted a heated discussion about wage inequality in Hollywood, the actress has repeatedly been asked about her opinions on one of the most pressing issues of the industry.

And Amy Adams is tired of all those questions. The Big Eyes actress thinks people who actually care about women getting paid more should direct their questions, not at the victims – Hollywood actresses – but at those who actually give out that big Hollywood money.

American Hustle starring Amy Adams, Jennifer Lawrence, Christian Bale, and Bradley Cooper came at the time of the Sony email hack, which revealed a noticeable gap between what the actresses were being paid compared to the actors. After the film, Lawrence penned her famous letter urging actresses to demand more money for their acting.

Then during last year’s Hollywood Reporter film actress roundtable, Amy Adams sat down with fellow actresses Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Taraji P. Henson, Naomie Harris, Isabelle Huppert, and Annette Benning to address the Hollywood wage gap.

Amy Adams said that it’s not exactly helping that people are directing the wage inequality questions at the actresses. The 42-year-old actress complains that women are always “put on the chopping block” to reveal their opinion. But the actress thinks people should direct those questions at people who actually hold those purse strings.

“Why don’t you ask them and then have their statements be the headlines in the press? I don’t want to be a headline anymore about pay equality.”

Amy Adams has been nominated for five Academy Awards since 2005, including for her role in American Hustle, but she has never won one. Many people thought 2017 could finally be her year, with W Magazine reporting that Adams released two films that could actually get an Oscars nod in 2017: Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals and the sci-fi thriller Arrival.

But Adams missed out on a nomination for either film, and the problem could be that her two films have been inadvertently competing with each other, with voting being split between the two. When Amy Adams was asked during a screening of Arrival at Cinema Society if it’s challenging to be simultaneously promoting two films, the actress admitted that it’s “a new experience” for her.

“It’s a new experience; it’s definitely new. It has its disadvantages and its advantages. I try to focus on the positive as much as possible. That’s how I like to think about it.”

As it turned out, the disadvantages may have outweighed the advantages, with the end result being what looked like an Oscars snub for the actress.

When asked about her role of Louise Banks in the sci-fi thriller, Amy Adams admitted that she was attracted by “a quality to the script” that felt “very different” to her. In the film, her character is a linguist hired to communicate with aliens.

“I had a strong connection with the material. That’s what sealed the deal for me.”

Another factor that prompted Amy Adams to take up the role was the fact that she found “an emotional soulmate” in Arrival director Denis Villeneuve. The actress calls the filmmaker, who is best known for his work in the critically-acclaimed 2013 film Prisoners, a “very compassionate, earnest human being.”

Arrival starring Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and Forest Whitaker was released on November 11, 2016, while Adams’ second Oscars-eligible film, the Tom Ford-directed Nocturnal Animals, was released just one week later, on November 18, 2016.

