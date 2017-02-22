The ‘Kate Effect’: Kate Middleton Recycles 5-Year-Old Burgundy Jacket

Part of the “Kate Effect” with Kate Middleton is about the recycling of clothing, so it will come as no surprise to learn that Kate has recycled a five-year-old coat when she was recently busy playing pool with children in Wales.

The Inquisitr has previously reported how Kate Middleton wore a beautiful oxblood red wool coat purchased from Hobbs in 2012 to last year’s Christmas church service at St. Marks Church in Berkshire. Kate is well known for donning previously worn clothing, and when fashion designer Vivienne Westwood was once asked if she had any advice for the Duchess of Cambridge, Vivienne’s advice was that Kate Middleton should recycle her clothes.

“I don’t have any advice for her, although I think it would be great if she wore the same clothes over and again, because that’s very good for the environment and it would send out a very nice message.”

The “Kate Effect” was out again in full force when Kate Middleton visited Torfaen in Wales to do work with MIST, which is a program that seeks to provide children who have suffered from trauma with mental health services. MIST is run by a group known as Action for Children, and Kate is its royal patron.

For Kate Middleton’s trip to Wales, she wore a recycled double-breasted burgundy-colored coat and tiered skirt designed by Paule Ka which is five-years-old and played pool with the children there, showing that you can certainly wear items of clothing more than once for the “Kate Effect.”

After Kate’s visit to MIST, she also visited Action for Children’s Caerphilly Family Intervention Team, an organization that provides local children with therapeutic services, as Entertainment Online report. Kate Middleton has spent over a year now working on her own mental health campaign, known as Heads Together.

This campaign is also helped by Prince William and Prince Harry, and its goal is to help provide children of all ages with the mental health services that they require. Kate, William and Harry have been working extremely hard to try to eradicate stigmas around mental health.

The Sneak Peek Post is up on the blog. #DuchessKate is in Wales wearing #PauleKa: https://t.co/9KEjAHSjet pic.twitter.com/ivT0Q6PHu8 — HRH Kate Middleton (@HRHKateBlog) February 22, 2017

In January, Kate Middleton spoke about how difficult it was at first for people with mental health issues to reach out and take the first step in asking for help.

“The challenge that so many people have is not knowing how to take that first step of reaching out to another person for help. Admitting that they are not coping. Fear, or reticence, or a sense of not wanting to burden another, means that people suffer in silence, allowing the problem to grow larger and larger unchecked.”

It should be noted that even though Kate Middleton wore recycled clothing on her Welsh trip, the “Kate Effect” helps by matching your clothing with different garments. When Kate originally wore her burgundy coat in 2012, she wore it with heels and a blouse. This time, Middleton paired it with Russell & Bromley knee-high black boots and a black turtleneck.

Other things that Kate Middleton loves to recycle are hats. Her brown Locke & Co. hat, for instance, she has been photographed in no less than six times. She is noted to be very particular when it comes to her choice of attire, and doesn’t accept free clothing either, as Katherine Hooker noted, so it makes sense that the “Kate Effect” would mean recycling her favorite items of clothing.

“She doesn’t take free clothes, and I’ve heard that from other people who sent her things. She always comes to the shop, which is nice. And we’ve sent her a few things when she didn’t have time to come in. She’s just an incredibly lovely person.”

What do you think of the “Kate Effect” and do you admire Kate Middleton’s recycling of clothing, such as the five-year-old burgundy coat she wore again in Wales?

