Serena Williams Is Awarded a WWE Championship Belt

The photo of Serena Williams,’ the legendary tennis champion, WWE Championship belt became an instant sensation on social media. Alexis Ohanian, a successful businessman as well as one of the co-founders of the social media site Reddit, who is also Williams’ fiancé and husband-to-be, is very proud of all of Williams’ accomplishments as she is an exceptional athlete and a wonderful young lady who continues to inspire so many other athletes.

If you have ever see the WWE Championships, then you know that only great wrestlers win that belt as it is not merely enough to be a good wrestler. Ever since 1980, WWE Championship belts have been awarded to the best wrestlers. Even those wrestlers who do not win the WWE Championship belt, still manage to stand out with their amazing athletic skills as well as with their amazing performances. Each wrestler on WWE tells their own unique story about their opponent and how they plan to win the match. The stories of the wrestlers are so entertaining that they get a standing ovation from their fans. As they wrestle against each other, it looks as if they are engaging in aerial acrobatics.

It is also interesting to note all the different personalities of the wrestlers onstage. WWE is a real sport and at the same time it is also entertaining. Some wrestlers even wear costumes that eventually unveil their true personalities. There are wrestlers that act as villains while other take on the role of heroes. As for the villains, their facial expressions are mean, and the heavy makeup that they wear even makes them look even wicked. The hero wrestlers have a much softer facial expression. When the villain wrestler and the hero wrestler look at each other before a match, the crowds really applaud and cheer.

WWE, is an entertaining sport that so many fans enjoy worldwide, was created by Smack Down General Manager Stephanie McMahon. In 1963, Buddy Rogers won the first WWE Championships after he beat Antonio Roca. Rogers, who was a former Camden, New Jersey police officer, was an unlikely candidate to become a WWE wrestler let alone a champion. With his passion for the sport, Rogers beat all the odds acquiring the physical endurance, athletic ability and the personality of a WWE Championship wrestler.

Even though Serena Williams has never participated in a WWE Championship, she has earned the WWE Championship belt with her successful career as phenomenal tennis player who holds 23 Gram Slam titles in the world after winning the Australian Open this year.

Like a professional wrestler, Williams has had to fight hard to turn her dream into reality. Serena’s father, Richard Williams, a hard working sharecropper, was the first one to expose Serena and her sister Venus to the game of tennis. Even though Richard received no formal education in tennis, he was so intelligent that he taught himself about the game so that he could be the best coach for his two daughters.

In Compton, California, Serena and Venus practiced tennis with the guidance and support of their father. They played in less than ideal conditions, for the tennis courts often contained potholes and some even had no nets. Playing in these harsh surroundings taught Serena and Venus to be strong in the competitive game of tennis and molded them both into the great tennis champions that they are today.

As Serena won 23 Grand Slam singles and several Olympic gold medals, she was also fighting against social stereotypes. Tennis was a sport that was dominated by white women until the Williams’ sisters came and eradicated all of the obstacles clearing the way for other young African American women to succeed in the sport as well.

The WWE Championship belt was awarded to Serena Williams in February, and the timing was absolutely perfect. After all, February is Black History Month, the best time to honor Serena Williams, a true tennis champ who has played the game of tennis like a Civil Rights leader.