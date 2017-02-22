Photo Raises More Questions About Ivanka Trump, Kushner, And Putin Relationship

Questions continue to swirl about the relationship between the Trump family, including Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, and Vladimir Putin. There have been many denials, including statements that the Trumps have never even met Putin, but a photo taken this summer refutes that.

One of the common threads is Wendi Deng (formerly Deng-Murdoch), the ex-wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and the alleged current girlfriend of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who just happens to be Ivanka Trump’s close friend and travel buddy.

Rumors of an intimate relationship between Vladimir Putin and Wendi Deng have been around for a long time, but it wasn’t until recently that photographic evidence finally surfaced. It seems that Putin was divorced in 2014, around the same time that Deng and Murdoch divorced, reports the Inquisitr. Before the photo in formal dress, the only evidence was that Deng and Putin had a common billionaire friend, Roman Abramovich. Deng was seen boarding Abramovich’s yacht in St. Barts, and Putin has been seen also boarding said yacht and received one of his own as a gift from Abramovich.

In the period of time that the photo was taken of Wendi Deng, Vladamir Putin, and Ivanka Trump, Trump and Deng were traveling together, taking other photos together in places like Croatia, states the Hill. Ivanka Trump posted many photos of the pair on her Instagram account but left out the photo with Putin.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Go Inside Ivanka Trump’s New DC Home Just Around The Corner…

Ivanka Trump Stalker Nabbed By Secret Service A Block Away From…

Trump Appoints Anti-Semitic Stephen Bannon To Senior Position…

Ivana Trump Wants Donald To Appoint Her Czech Republic…

But it seems that Wendi Deng goes way back with the Trump family and the Kushners, too. Deng introduced Ivanka Trump to Jared Kushner and also introduced Jared Kushner’s brother, Josh Kushner, to his current plus-one, model Karlie Kloss. So the idea of being so close to the Trump and Kushner families, and also dating Putin, makes many people uncomfortable. Many sources are saying that Deng and Putin are serious.

“One insider close to the powerful lead tells Us Weekly the relationship is ‘serious’.”

But until the photo of Deng, Putin and Ivanka Trump was revealed, Deng insisted that she had “never met Putin.”

@docrocktex26 trump's family has repeated contact with the closest people to Putin – Wendi Deng https://t.co/l1vD4gOS6J — KAT TALES TV (@KatTalesTV) February 18, 2017

Vogue reports that this all comes back to what Wendi Deng calls her specialty as one of the top NYC salonists bringing power players together, like people named Trump, Kushner, Murdoch, and, perhaps, Putin.

“Put people together, and things can happen.”

In this case, that sounds like an understatement. But Deng swears in terms of friends and politics, she remains neutral.

“I’m Switzerland.”

Ivanka Trump considers Wendi Deng a close friend and confidante and sings her praises about connecting people.

“Everything she has is available to her friends, which, believe me, is not common. There’s nothing that doesn’t interest her, and she can hit five topics in a 35-second conversation. It’s really a whirlwind with Wendi. I can’t recall the last time I had a conversation with her that didn’t conclude with her connecting me to four people who might become great friends or great business opportunities.”

And though Wendi Deng will not speak of Putin, she does share that she is quite chummy with one of Putin’s best friends, Roman Abramovich, and his wife, Dasha Zhukova. Deng and Zhukova thought they might go into business together, creating an art database.

“We wanted both the tech community and the art community to support us, so we brought in Gagosian and Pace and Steve Cohen and François Pinault and Peter Thiel and lots of Chinese investors.”

Zhukova claims her friend Wendi is pushy, but she also gets results.

Wasn't Jared Kushner introduced to Ivanka Trump by Putin's girlfriend, Wendi Deng? pic.twitter.com/jjpd6RTHzZ — Imjustsayinh (@imjustsayinh) January 10, 2017

If these are all the pairings that Wendi Deng says she puts together, what about the ones that are secret?

What do you think of the photo of Deng, Putin, and Ivanka Trump?

[Featured Image by Aaron Bernstein/Getty Images]