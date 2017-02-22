‘Today’ Show’s Hoda Kotb Adopts Baby Girl: Name Meaning And More

The Today show’s very own Hoda Kotb shared that she has a new bundle of joy in her life! On February 21, Haley Joy Kotb was shown to the world.

Fans and followers of the Today show on NBC have guessed that something big and exciting was in the works. Hoda had been sharing cryptic messages on her Twitter and Instagram account, talking about how much love a heart can hold and how she was ready to trust new beginnings.

Several days later, Hoda Kotb shared a precious picture on her Twitter account announcing the arrival of her adopted baby girl. This is Hoda’s first child.

According to the Today show, Hoda’s co-anchor Kathie Lee Gifford knew but was able to keep the exciting news a secret. Everyone on the Today show was thrilled to be able to share in this new chapter in Hoda Kotb’s life.

“I’ve got the biggest mouth in the world and I’ve said zilch,” co-anchor Kathie said. “Hoda, we are thrilled for you, sweetheart. You were made to be a mom.”

When Hoda revealed the news to her coworkers on February 21, co-host Savannah Guthrie responded in the most adorable way. She took a short Instagram video of her own baby, Charley, to send Hoda’s way.

Charley is so excited for his new friend, Haley Kotb. Congrats @hodakotb!!!!! A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Feb 21, 2017 at 6:24am PST

It looks like Charley Guthrie will be little Haley Joy’s first baby friend!

Savannah was heard in the background of the video saying, “Good morning! What do you have to say to your friend Haley?”

As her little baby Charley “spoke back” in adorable baby talk, Savannah continued, “What? Really, you love her already? You do? Wow, she’s a lucky little girl, huh?”

Savannah’s baby boy, Charley, was born in December of 2016, with Haley Joy Kotb following soon after. Hoda shared that Haley Joy was born on Valentine’s Day and added that Haley is “the love of my life.”

Jenna Bush Hager, an NBC News correspondent on the Today show, also responded to the new mom’s announcement. Jenna shared her overabundant excitement and even added baby girl Haley’s middle name in her Twitter post.

Can't. Stop. Crying. So thrilled for you , @hodakotb. Haley Joy's life will be defined by *JOY* with you as a mama. Love! — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) February 21, 2017

Hoda shared with her Today show family that she picked Haley’s name after the Halley’s Comet that appears in Earth’s night sky every 75 years.

Hoda added, “It was one of those things. I just picture her sailing through the sky.”

Hoda Kotb is known for mentioning her sister Hala’s nieces in personal stories during the Today show. One of Hala’s daughters is named Hannah. So along with her own name, Hoda is continuing the “H” tradition in her new family.

Hoda continued in the name explanation, and in an overwhelming sense of joy, she mentioned that is exactly the reason why she chose Joy as Haley’s middle name.

“She brings us joy,” Hoda said ecstatically. “She’s got a beautiful way about her.”

Hoda is thrilled to be a mom. She said the most surprising thing in her adoption process with Haley was that she didn’t know that her heart could feel like this.

“With all the love I’ve had in my life,” Haley said, “I’ve never imagined that I could feel this kind of love. It’s like a warm hand on my heart.”

