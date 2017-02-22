Mama June Shannon 2016 Surgery Transformed Honey Boo Boo Mom Into Size 4

Mama June Shannon 2016 isn’t the same person as the 2017 version!

The reality star underwent weight loss surgery after tipping the scales at over 350 pounds. The Honey Boo Boo mom has revealed that she worked hard following her surgery, had a strict diet and exercise plan, and managed to get herself down to a size 4!

Now, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, photos of June Shannon’s new body have yet to be revealed. While there are quite a few gossip sites trying to convince us that they have the first official pictures of June Shannon’s 2016-2017 weight loss, there aren’t any pictures that accurately portray her new body. It is widely speculated that she is staying off the grid until her transformation is revealed on her new reality show, Mama June: From Not To Hot, which premieres on Friday on WEtv.

June Shannon, 37, opened up to Hollywood Life about her weight loss journey. Although she struggled with her weight for many years, Shannon said that she always saw herself smaller and that people will be seeing the version of her that she has always had in her mind.

“People are now seeing the image that I’ve always seen in my mind, that’s the most exciting thing. The craziest thing is actually when I get out of the shower, and I’m like wow, I’m who I’ve always seen in my mind. I physically look that way now,” Shannon told the site exclusively.

June Shannon seems very happy with her progress, but she admits that it wasn’t always easy. She talked about the tough times and how she wanted to give up but says that she was strong enough to push through and stick with her weight loss program. Evidently, it has paid off!

“You’re going to see the new part of our lives, where we’re at now and the daily struggles of weight loss. Sometimes you just wanna give up, just like on any diet but you can’t — you have to get in that mindset: If I give up, I’ll go back to the way I was,” she said.

June Shannon has said that she hopes her weight loss journey inspires other people who have struggled with their weight. Although her show hasn’t even aired yet, she is already giving interviews where she gives diet tips, telling people things that have worked for her.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Shannon recently talked about her new diet and how making a few changes really helped her following her weight loss surgery.

“I just watch my portions and cut back on a lot of the carbs. The one thing that I cannot live without is my grapes and cheese,” she said.

Mama June Shannon dropped from a size 16 down to a size 4 and may still be losing weight. She underwent two surgeries to help her along the way. The first was a gastric sleeve surgery that really helped Shannon drop a great deal of weight. Next, she underwent skin removal surgery to take off the excess skin that was left on her body after getting rid of such large amounts of fat.

People simply cannot wait to see what Mama June Shannon looks like now! Do you believe that she has dropped down to a size 4?!

You can watch June Shannon in the 2016 documentary series Mama June: From Not To Hot on Friday night at 10 p.m. Will you be tuning in?

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]