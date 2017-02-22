Liam Payne And Cheryl Cole’s Baby Could Be Named Taylor Or Alfie

Liam Payne will become a father any day now, according to the Sun.

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole have infuriated their fans and the media by remaining completely silent about their upcoming baby throughout their pregnancy, and even now, fans have no idea of the official due date of the baby. It seems that anything that is known about the due date is little more than rumor and speculation at this point, as the celebrity couple have done an excellent job of keeping the details of their pregnancy to themselves.

The Sun, as well as the Mirror, have both reported that the couple have asked Liam Payne’s mother and Cheryl Cole’s mother to move in with them for six weeks after their baby is born. However, while this might very well be true, there has been no official confirmation, and fans will need to wait until after the big day to find out how the young couple handle the new arrival — with or without their mothers’ help.

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole’s child may not have been born yet, but there’s already some artists impressions of what the baby may look like, according to the Mirror. A forensic artist has predicted the face of the 23-year-old One Direction singer and his 33-year-old girlfriend’s offspring.

Judging by the forensics’ predictions, Liam Payne and the former Girls Aloud singer’s kids will look absolutely adorable!

Forensic Artist Says What Cheryl And Liam Payne's Baby … : https://t.co/pkbcXOQZAI,, pic.twitter.com/8MeTbqKBwP — BINGBING Cocktail (@BINGBING_CKTAIL) December 3, 2016

The rumor mill was churning with reports that Cole was pregnant for months before anything was properly known, and both Payne and his girlfriend have remained silent about it.

Liam Payne and the “Fight for This Love” singer were spotted at the Fayre of St. James Christmas Carol Concert in late November of 2016, according to Woman’s Day. The One Direction star and his girlfriend, who is 10 years his senior, put Cole’s baby bump on display and apparently confirmed that another 1D baby is on the way!

For her London date with Liam Payne, Cole opted for a form-fitting khaki dress, which only emphasized the blossoming baby bump. The lovebirds held each other by the hand and appeared to be in good spirits.

Sources close to Liam Payne and the singer earlier confirmed to E! News that, at that stage, Cole was in her second trimester. During her guest appearance on The One Show in November of 2016, the former Girls Aloud singer opened up about her challenging teenage years.

Liam Payne’s pregnant girlfriend, who’s now 33-years-old, admitted that she was “actually quite a depressed teenager” because of the “pressure of going home” as well as her parents wanting her to successfully pass her exams.

“Your hormones play a huge part in your teenage years of how you feel. I wouldn’t go back to my teenage years for love nor money.”

Liam Payne and Cole’s baby will be the second baby of the next generation of the One Direction family, as another 1D member, Louis Tomlinson, and Briana Jungwirth welcomed their cute son, Freddie, last year.

Liam Payne & Cheryl: The Surprising Way They’re Preparing For Their Baby’s Arrival https://t.co/QYsq0544pF pic.twitter.com/pzFyJ7iiHf — Drama News (@dramanewslive) February 19, 2017

Liam Payne has apparently had a specific baby name picked out in his mind for years, according to Hollywood Life. Although the upcoming baby’s sex is unclear, the One Direction singer has taken care of it years ago and has a neutral name for both a boy and a girl!

In a newly-resurfaced One Direction video, recorded long before he got Cole pregnant, Liam Payne is seen talking about what name he would pick for his future baby. The One Direction member said he likes the name Taylor!

“Taylor’s pretty neutral for a boy or a girl. That’s what I’m going to call my first child if I had children.”

And now that Cole’s baby bump confirmed that Liam Payne will soon become a dad, will the One Direction singer actually stick with the name Taylor? But perhaps the British singer and the future mom-to-be will have some talking to do; in one of her interviews, Cole said she likes the name Alfie for a then-hypothetical future child.

Liam Payne Renovates His Mansion Ahead Of Cheryl’s ‘Baby Birth’ https://t.co/cE4Wveyepy pic.twitter.com/LLisGFs5q1 — Kuxx Klaas (@KuxxKlass) February 20, 2017

In her interview with GQ, Cole revealed she had a much different option in mind when it comes to naming a baby.

“Of course I’ve thought about baby names a million times. I like Alfie for a little boy.”

Cole also revealed that she loves kids and added that she’s “obsessed” with babies. It looks like Liam Payne will get the chance to name one of his kids Taylor after all because Cole’s obsession might suggest that she won’t settle on just one child!

[Featured Image by KGC-305/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]