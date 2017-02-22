Khloe Kardashian Fears Lamar Odom Could Ruin Her Tristan Thompson’s Wedding

Khloe Kardashian is allegedly worried that ex-husband Lamar Odom could try to ruin her wedding when she marries boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

According to reports, though Khloe and Tristan have not confirmed they’re engaged, sources are claiming that the two are allegedly thinking about a wedding this summer and know that they will need to drop some serious cash on security to keep Odom away when they do decide to marry.

Sources are claiming that Kardashian, who’s made no secret of her love for Thompson ever since the couple got together last year, is allegedly seriously planning her future with Tristan and wants to keep Lamar as far away as possible.

According to a Kardashian insider who spoke out about Khloe’s supposed wedding plans to Life & Style, Kardashian “is going to spend a small fortune on security for the wedding” because she fears that Odom will stop at nothing to win her back.

But while Khloe is allegedly preparing to do all she can to keep Lamar away from her life and possible wedding, the insider claimed that her mom and manager Kris Jenner has different ideas.

The source told the magazine that Kris would allegedly like to see Lamar turn up should Kardashian and Thompson get married, claiming that Khloe’s wedding would be filmed for the family’s reality show and thinks that seeing Odom back on Keeping Up with the Kardashians would send ratings through the roof.

“Secretly, Kris thinks Lamar showing up could be great for ratings,” the insider said, just weeks after Odom declared his love for Kardashian following their divorce and amid claims Kris is supposedly already planning a wedding special for Khloe and Tristan, who began dating last August.

Khloe is yet to comment on reports she and Tristan are engaged and planning a wedding, though, as fans will remember, Kardashian and Lamar, shocked the world in 2009 after they decided to get married after only knowing each other for a month.

Lamar Odom hasn’t exactly been shy when it comes to declaring his love for Khloe Kardashian since, despite their seriously rocky romance and his ex-wife now being loved-up with Tristan.

People reported that Lamar made a desperate plea to get Khloe back during a December appearance on The Doctors, telling host Travis Stork during the candid interview, “I want my wife back.”

Though Kardashian and Thompson didn’t directly respond to Lamar’s plea, Khloe and Tristan did appear to hit back with a video of them kissing on social media, which many fans claimed was aimed at Odom.

Kardashian is yet to comment on reports claiming she could already be planning a wedding with Tristan, though sources claimed last year that Khloe is serious about getting Lamar out of her life once and for all, reporting that she was so intent on making Odom know that he’s no longer welcome around her and her family that she was supposedly considering a restraining order.

Radar Online made the claims, alleging last year that Kardashian was “fed up” of Lamar and his attempts to win her back, despite their divorce.

“Khloe’s told him she’s blocking his number and doesn’t want him to call so many times, but he just gets her new number or uses someone else’s phone,” a Kardashian insider said.

“[Khloe] wants to move on in her life and it’s never going to happen with Lamar harassing her several times a day,” continued the source, alleging that Kardashian was seriously considering filing for a restraining order against Odom to keep him away.

But while Kardashian is yet to file for a restraining order against her former husband, she has been publicly gushing over Thompson in recent weeks as the wedding rumors continue to swirl around the couple.

People reported that Kardashian revealed during a recent appearance on The Talk that she’s in a great place in her life thanks to Thompson amid the engagement rumors, revealing on the talk show last week that she’s “in a really good space right now in [her] life.”

“I feel really happy and secure,” Khloe said, just weeks after her divorce from Lamar was finalized and as the engagement rumors surfaced. “I’m just in a really positive, healthy relationship.”

What do you think of reports claiming Khloe Kardashian is ready to drop some serious cash to keep Lamar Odom away should she and Tristan Thompson get married?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation]