Britney Spears ‘Desperate’ For Child With New Boyfriend Sam Asghari?

Britney Spears had been living the strong and single life for nearly two years and seemed to be at the top of her game as an entertainer and as a devoted mother when rumors began to swirl that the pop star was smitten with 22-year-old personal trainer and model Sam Asghari.

Initially, the romance was kept under wraps, but with more insiders stepping forward and claiming the two were, in fact, an item, Brit has stepped out publicly with her new man, and recent sightings make it clear that the two are dating. Radar notes that the duo have only been dating for three months, but it seems as though Spears has found herself becoming totally invested in the relationship and wanting to move forward swiftly.

Sources close to the star have reportedly even claimed that Spears is “desperate” to have a child with the aspiring actor who appeared in her video for the single, “Slumber Party.” The Sun recently broke down the clips from the video within which Sam made his first appearance with Brit and note that the gig was likely the reason the two met in the first place.

“[P]laying the singer’s love interest. In clips from the video, the two stare at each other over a dinner table, which Britney crawls across in a skimpy outfit and over the knee boots, before licking split milk from in front of Sam.”

The 35-year-old pop singer is winding down her Piece of Me Vegas residency, which has been extremely successful, and she clearly has her sights set on love, although she hasn’t had the best luck in that department over the years.

Radar shares the words of the source who claims that Spears is pushing for more children.

“Britney is telling her friends that she really wants Sam to be the one to give her another child. She says she has never been so in love! Britney is doing everything she can to keep her youth because she knows that Sam is much, much younger than her and she will do anything to make this work.”

However, Brit’s family is not fully on board with this union seeing as the “Toxic” songstress has not made the best decisions in the past, and they are fearful she may fall victim to a younger man using her for her fame. Spears’ father is sure that the relationship will only end in more heartbreak for the entertainer.

“Spears’ dad, Jamie – who still has legal conservatorship over his daugther – is simply not a Sam fan! ‘Her family and friends don’t really trust him,’ said the source, ‘especially because they are already talking marriage and kids!'”

Britney Spears has appeared to make many changes for the better since she had her infamous breakdown nearly a decade ago, and it’s likely that the independence she has found and the strength she has displayed will help her to make the right choices when it comes to love. However, it’s not surprising that sources are concerned, as is her own father, that Asghari might be simply dating Spears for publicity and to help his career in the acting and modeling industry to take off quicker.

The 22-year-old, who is originally from Iran, describes himself on social media as a personal trainer and has 164,000 followers on Instagram. As stated, he is trying to break into acting and has appeared in a video for Fifth Harmony as well.

It must be love! Britney Spears is caught ‘kissing and holding hands’ with new beau Sam Asghari at Clive Davis bash… https://t.co/F9YV8IfNM7 — Britney Spears (@BritSpears24x7) February 13, 2017

Britney and Sam were most recently spotted in February at a pre-Grammy party and were caught in a snap cuddled up and holding hands, suggesting they are together. Only time will tell whether these two will be the next it couple in entertainment.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]