Who Is Milo Yiannopoulos? Is Breitbart Editor Gay? Watch Video Of CPAC Speech

Who is Milo Yiannopoulos, the former Breitbart editor who caused severe controversy after his comments on pedophilia? Following the controversy, he submitted his resignation from the job. His argument in favor of freedom of speech did not stand a chance against those who got seriously offended by his comments. The controversy also cost him a Simon & Schuster book deal. His apparent support for pedophilia brought out past controversies, which turned out to be more damaging for him.

The British writer advocates alt-right ideologies and rejects mainstream conservatism in the U.S. The 32-year-old public speaker is based in America, even though he spent his growing up years in England. Milo is known for his controversial statements, which often turn offensive and provocative. He supports aggressive free speech and strongly disagree on being politically correct. He has carried out so-called campaigns against feminism, identity politics and trigger warnings. He considers rape culture as “fake.” He also coined the term #FeminismIsCancer.

Who is Milo Yiannopoulos then? According to the former Breitbart editor himself, he is the “most fabulous supervillain on the Internet.” He also calls himself “Chief Executive Triggerer,” according to USA Today. He takes pleasure in offending liberals, even though he holds liberals responsible for his political ideologies. He never misses a chance to slam the “hypocrisy” among the liberals. But, what he said this time eventually made him submit his resignation.

Yiannopoulos worked as a tech editor for Breitbart News. However, he wrote many articles which were more about politics than tech. The most recent articles under his byline include one piece that asks U.S. President Donald Trump to cut federal funding from UC Berkeley. In one of his recent articles, he wonders if America has a problem about free speech. He also claims in one of the articles that he has forced GLAMOUR Magazine to admit that he is not a “White Supremacist.”

Except being an editor for Breitbart News, Milo Yiannopoulos managed a web magazine called The Kernel. In 2014, Daily Dot Media bought the web magazine, which was founded by Milo. When he was in charge of the magazine, it was alleged that contributors were not duly paid for their service.

So, what did Milo actually say that caused such a controversy? It happened during his speech at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference. He talked about having been molested by a priest in his adolescence. His comments apparently advocated pedophilia. He said that he benefitted from the priest who molested him.

Here is the uncut 5 minute video of Milo Yiannopoulos advocating for Pederasty involving "13 Year old" and "older men." HIS WORDS.@Mschlapp pic.twitter.com/mAgmfpuyvu — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 20, 2017

Is Milo Yiannopoulos Gay?

Yes, he is. But, the way he seemed to have connected homosexuality and pedophilia, some believe that he has offended the LGBTQ community. Nevertheless, LGBTQ Nation readers named him as the 2016 “Person of the Year,” even though he was on the news “always for truly awful reasons.” In July 2016, Milo Yiannopoulos was permanently banned on Twitter. According to BuzzFeed, the ban was imposed after the Breitbart News editor asked his followers to post racist tweets to Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones.

Milo’s pedophilia comments offended many, but he defended it. In his official Facebook page, he released a detailed statement. According to the statement, it’s his “imprecise language” that should be blamed for the controversy.

I do not believe sex with 13-year-olds is okay.

“I do not advocate for illegal behavior,” former Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos says. Nevertheless, this time his free speech has caused him a prestigious job.

[Featured image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]