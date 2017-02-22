Kim Kardashian Weight Loss: Kimmie Loses Another 10 Pounds Amid Sex Tape Rumors

Kim Kardashian is slimming down and is focused on reaching her weight loss goal. Amid rumors about the KUWTK reality TV star’s “unseen” footage or another viral sex tape looming, Kim has reportedly dropped another 10 pounds through diet and exercise, according to the Daily Mail.

Kim Kardashian went AWOL from social media for a short spell months ago after the shocking Paris robbery. Fans were suddenly at a loss and held online vigils for her return. When Kimmie returned, she quickly reclaimed the spotlight.

Kim K gave birth to her second child, a son, Saint West, in December of 2015. Since then, the Kardashian superstar has been candid about her 70-pound weight gain with her last pregnancy and her desire to adopt an effective weight loss program to get back down to her “2010 Kim” body of 120 pounds.

New pics on my app #KKWAPP A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:29am PST

Five months after giving birth last year, Kim Kardashian shared a picture of her standing on a scale. Her weight at the time was 132 pounds. It was cause for celebration because Kim surpassed her weight loss target (trim down to 135 pounds or less).

Kim upped the ante and set a new weight loss goal of 115 pounds — with seven pounds to go. On Tuesday, Kim posted an image on Snapchat to show fans that she is serious about losing weight. The picture only showed her lower body, but she let readers know that she was using a full sweat suit.

Reportedly, Kim has lost a whopping 48 pounds in a span of only three months. Kardashian’s diet limits her to 1,800 daily calories. The slimmed down Kim avoids sugars and focuses on healthy fats and proteins from various sources.

@AtkinsInsider and @Chefd teamed up to bring fresh #Atkins recipes to your door! Use KIMK15 for 15% off at chefd.com. I'm making my fav, Italian Chicken Cacciatore! #GetChefd #ad A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 19, 2017 at 12:13pm PST

Kim Kardashian adopted a similar diet for the first pregnancy with her daughter, North West, who was born in 2013. The 36-year-old said dieting was tougher than it was this time around.

Today, she is more focused not only on weight loss but also on adopting healthy eating as a way of life. She spoke with the media last month about her whole body evolution.

“I gained a lot of weight and I have a lot to lose. This time I think weight has come off quicker than last time because I kind of learned how to eat better. Last time I worked out a little bit harder. This time I’m eating differently.”

Amid her quest to transform her body and get her 2010 groove back, Kim Kardashian is fending off rumors of a “new” sex tape. This week, multiple sources reported the emergence of an explicit tape of Kim with “another man,” while others said it was a totally new recording of her and then-boyfriend Ray J’s bedroom romp.

Kim, through a spokesperson, released a statement denying the existence of a new tape. Instead, she said it’s just additional footage.

“It’s not new – it’s the same old tape,” the statement read.

Kim Kardashian’s sex tape in 2003, as many agree, put her on the map. Vivid Entertainment “leaked” it in 2007 through mass distribution, reportedly without Kim’s permission.

She sued and settled with the porn company for a reported sum of $5 million. In the same year, Keeping Up with the Kardashians debuted on the E! network. The rest is history.

You're so professional @steph_shep So responsible & thanks for never drinking on the job! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 15, 2016 at 11:54am PDT

Radar Online published a statement from Vivid’s boss, Steven Hirsch. The gossip site said Hirsch sent a message to Kim Kardashian via its portal to mark a decade since she shot to fame. Reportedly, the Kim Kardashian sex tape was the company’s top-selling product with over 150 million views to date.

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years. I hope you’re as happy as we are with the last ten years. Congratulations on all your success.”

In a separate article, the publication said that Kim Kardashian is “still in pursuit of plastic perfection.” Kim was snapped leaving Epione Beverly Hills recently.

According to its website, the company “is one of the most comprehensive, state of the art laser and aesthetic surgery centers of its kind in the world. Epione is designed to offer clients comfort, convenience and privacy. We have specialized in the most current technology available for skin, hair, and body contouring.”

Insiders have expressed fears that Kim is going down a dangerous road. Supposedly, her husband, Kanye West, “begged her to stop” the preoccupation with cosmetic procedures. Recall that West’s mom died suddenly years ago after a cosmetic procedure.

“Kim can’t stop. Kanye used to threaten her by telling her he would leave her if she continued getting work done. “She can’t deny it anymore. Even though everyone is telling her she is starting to not look like herself, Kim thinks that the more plastic she looks the better.”

Kim took to Snapchat in light of the plastic surgery rumors buzzing about. While Kim admitted going to the facility, she said it was only to resolve superficial areas on her body like stretch marks as a result of her pregnancy weight gain.

“I finally did it. I’ve been so scared to do it, thinking it hurts so badly, and it didn’t hurt that badly. So, I’m so grateful and I’m so excited. I love you, Dr. Ourian!”

What do you think about Kim Kardashian’s weight loss so far?