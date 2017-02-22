WWE News: Seth Rollins Not Showing Up Until WrestleMania After ‘Raw’ Appearance?

Just when Seth Rollins thought he was on his way to a huge WrestleMania match against Triple H, misfortune got in the way. This comes after Rollins missed WrestleMania 32 when he tore ligaments in his knee during a live event in October 2015. The Architect of the Shield battled back and returned way before he was supposed to. WWE officials took notice and booked him in a match at SummerSlam for the WWE Universal Championship. Rollins lost to Finn Balor, who got injured that night in Brooklyn.

The next night on WWE Raw, Rollins faced Big Cass, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens for the vacated title. When Triple H came out to interfere, the WWE Universe thought it was going to be Rollins’ time on top once again. However, that’s when the COO screwed over Rollins and helped Owens capture the belt. Since that night, Rollins has stayed on a war path of revenge to get back at HHH. That’s where his quest came to another screeching halt.

Samoa Joe debuted on WWE Raw and immediately attacked Rollins in favor of Triple H. In doing so, Joe took the former-WWE Champion down in his signature submission move, and Rollins’ leg locked into place and tweaked slightly. That was apparently enough to tear Rollins’ MCL and force him to miss even more time. Even though a torn MCL usually takes 6-8 weeks to heal, that could mean the former-Shield member could miss a second-consecutive WrestleMania.

In an earlier report by the Inquisitr, Rollins is set to make a huge announcement next week on Monday Night Raw. Many WWE fans believe he’s going to announce his participation in WrestleMania 33. While that’s not confirmed, a report by Ringside News dictates that he may not appear again until WrestleMania after his Raw appearance.

“Original prognostics called for Rollins to be out of action for about eight weeks. Rollins was injured back on January 30th, so that would put his return around the last week of March if everything goes accordingly.” “With WrestleMania taking place on April 2nd, there is a good chance that we might not see Rollins appear on WWE television until the day of WrestleMania. There is always the possibility that the company could do another angle at NXT Takeover to set something up between Rollins and Triple H.”

As the write-up suggests, Rollins should be able to compete at WrestleMania. Showing up on WWE Raw to update fans on his situation leads many to believe he will be alright. If the WWE wanted to remain silent and only publish medical updates via the website, then fans would have rationale to worry about his status. Fortunately for WWE officials, the Iowa-native is in good spirits and is likely to face Triple H in Orlando, Florida.

Both Balor and Rollins were in Birmingham, Alabama rehabbing their respective injuries the previous week, according to Fox Sports.

After Rollins makes his announcement on WWE Raw, what should they do about this involvement moving forward? Secrets will hardly be kept, as the WWE is not great at hiding big moments like they used to. Social media harshly put a stop to that.

This one time, Rollins can show up, update the WWE Universe on his status and go back into hiding until April 2. That way, fans can truly have doubt if he’ll wrestle or not. Unless, the WWE wants to hype the match, then the go-home to WrestleMania is always a good place to set up a huge moment for the Grandaddy of Them All.

[Featured Image by WWE]