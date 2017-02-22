Jax Taylor Teases ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 5 Reunion Details On Twitter

Jax Taylor and his co-stars are reportedly scheduled to film the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special later this week.

Although Bravo TV has not yet released details regarding the upcoming taping, Taylor has shared a couple of tweets related to the special in recent days. In addition to revealing that he and the Vanderpump Rules cast will be filming on Friday, Taylor hinted that not everyone would be in attendance.

“I am anxious to see if certain people show Friday to be honest. Will have to see,” Jax Taylor wrote on Twitter on February 21.

Around the same time, Jax Taylor told fans that “some people to get to pick and choose certain topics to talk about,” which is an issue he will likely address during the reunion.

Jax Taylor has been starring in a full-time role on Vanderpump Rules since the series began airing on Bravo TV in January of 2013 and has always been seen during the reunions. As for his co-stars, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, and Scheana Marie are all expected to take part in the Season 5 reunion.

While Jax Taylor didn’t reveal who it was that had reportedly chosen to keep certain issues off the show, Lala Kent may be the target of his tweet. After all, Kent infamously kept her relationship off the series throughout Season 5.

As fans will recall, Lala Kent spoke of her relationship with a mystery man but never revealed the identity of her boyfriend. Meanwhile, her co-stars, including Schroeder and Doute, have suggested that her unnamed partner is actually a married man who reportedly purchased her Range Rover. Although Kent denied dating a married man on the show, the rumors regarding her relationship have continued. On Twitter, Schroeder and Doute have mentioned a man named “Randall.”

In other Jax Taylor news, he and his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, appear to be going strong after reportedly filming the first season of their rumored new spinoff, which is expected to air on Bravo TV this summer. As TMZ revealed weeks ago, the series will chronicle the couple throughout their relationship, which has been plagued by marital pressures.

Months ago, during an interview with Bravo TV’s the Daily Dish, Jax Taylor revealed his thoughts on the idea of marriage — and the possibility of divorce.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” he told the Daily Dish last November. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, it’s just kind of the one box I don’t want to check off that I’ve done.”

Jax Taylor went on to reveal that he and those close to him love Cartwright and joked that the majority of their friends would take her over him any day of the week.

