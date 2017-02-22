WWE News: Did Braun Strowman Seriously Injure Roman Reigns On ‘Raw’ This Week?

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman are headed for a massive collision at Fastlane in a couple of weeks, but one of those big men may be going into the battle at a disadvantage. For weeks now, the two have been getting the better of each other when their opponent is in a weakened state. On this week’s Monday Night Raw, Reigns came after Strowman after the former member of The Wyatt Family defeated Big Show, but the plan of the “Big Dog” may have backfired.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, Strowman took on Big Show in a match of behemoths in the main event of Monday Night Raw. After picking up an impressive victory over Big Show, Roman Reigns came down to the ring to confront and attack his Fastlane opponent.

Reigns started things off with a Superman Punch that floored Strowman, but he was caught with a massive dropkick while trying to deliver a spear. Anyone watching Raw had to have noticed that something seemed a little off from that point on.

WWE Insiders is reporting that the reason things seemed so weird is because Reigns was injured from that Strowman dropkick. The boots of the giant apparently caught Reigns flush on the arm with all of his weight and that is what led to the injury.

Right after it happened, Reigns was shown grimacing in pain and more than just going by the storyline for the match. Even Braun Strowman can be seen looking a bit concerned about a possible injury before pulling it all together again and moving forward with his attack.

Reigns could be seen grabbing at his left arm, trying to shake it out, and even pulling it close into his body as if something was wrong with it. Even while Strowman had Reigns on his shoulder for the running powerslam, Reigns was still favoring the left arm and tightening it up against him.

It could be that Reigns was just selling the initial hit from his massive opponent, but seeing him try to keep it out of harm’s way when picked up for the powerslam was odd. If something is truly wrong with him, the company hasn’t said anything yet and likely won’t unless it is serious.

Many fans have been concerned about this feud and how it would be boring or bring about a bad match at Fastlane, but that may be anything but the case,

Cageside Seats is reporting that Strowman and Reigns have actually had a number of great, “fun” matches at house shows recently. PW Insider reported that one of their recent bouts saw a number of near falls and kept the crowd truly entertained.

There is only one more episode of Monday Night Raw to go until Fastlane, and that gives Reigns less than two weeks to heal up from the injury if it truly happened. With WWE not having said anything yet, it seems as if the company is keeping it quiet until they know more or that there may not actually be anything wrong with him.

If there was no legitimate injury, then, it was an example of good selling by Reigns. With big plans in place for him at Fastlane and at WrestleMania 33, the hope is that another WWE superstar hasn’t been hit with the injury bug.

Fastlane is quickly approaching and as of now, the match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns is going to take place as scheduled. WWE has made no official mention of an injury to Reigns, but if there is one and it isn’t serious, it will be kept under wraps. Next week’s Monday Night Raw is the go-home show for the PPV and fans will be able to tell the validity of this injury rumor depending on if Reigns gets physical or not.

[Featured Image by WWE]